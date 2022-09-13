Wow! Rakul Preet’s look from Thank God revealed

MUMBAI :Earlier, the look of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra and the trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama Thank God, were released by the makers. Rakul Preet Singh's first look as a cop from the film is revealed and is already making a buzz.

She shared her look on Twitter, introducing her character. The actress wrote, "Iss Diwali, Chitragupt khelenge a game of life with my better half, jahan hoga unke karmon ka poora hisaab!" Ajay Devgan plays the character of Chandragupt, along with Sidharth Malhotra.

Director of the film Indra Kumar, the veteran filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in 1990 and his last directorial Total Dhamaal in 2019

Thank God is Rakul Preet Singh's fourth film this year. She starred in John Abraham starrer Attack, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgan and Cuttputtli with Akshay Kumar. The actress has worked with Sidharth in two films earlier, Aiyaary in 2018 and Marjaavan in 2019. She worked with Ajay Devgan earlier too, in De De Pyaar De (2019).

Thank God will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office as the latter is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, a day prior to the release of Ajay Devgn's film, on the occasion of Diwali.

