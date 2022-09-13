Wow! Rakul Preet’s look from Thank God revealed

Rakul Preet Singh revealed her look from her upcoming film Thank God, which is creating a buzz.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 12:23
movie_image: 
Wow! Rakul Preet’s look from Thank God revealed

MUMBAI :Earlier, the look of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra and the trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama Thank God, were released by the makers. Rakul Preet Singh's first look as a cop from the film is revealed and is already making a buzz.

She shared her look on Twitter, introducing her character. The actress wrote, "Iss Diwali, Chitragupt khelenge a game of life with my better half, jahan hoga unke karmon ka poora hisaab!" Ajay Devgan plays the character of Chandragupt, along with Sidharth Malhotra.

Also read - Rakul Preet Singh: Being an actor has still not settled in my head

Director of the film Indra Kumar, the veteran filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic drama Dil starring Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in 1990 and his last directorial Total Dhamaal in 2019

Thank God is Rakul Preet Singh's fourth film this year. She starred in John Abraham starrer Attack, Runway 34 with Ajay Devgan and Cuttputtli with Akshay Kumar. The actress has worked with Sidharth in two films earlier, Aiyaary in 2018 and Marjaavan in 2019. She worked with Ajay Devgan earlier too, in De De Pyaar De (2019).

Thank God will clash with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office as the latter is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 24, a day prior to the release of Ajay Devgn's film, on the occasion of Diwali.

Also read - Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpse of a day in her life

Credits – DNA

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Rakul Preet Singh Ajay Devgan Sidharth Malhotra John Abraham Thank God Cuttputtli Chandragupt Total Dhamal Dil Marjaawan De De Pyaar De Ram Setu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 12:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : SHOCKING! Gunshot fired at Virat?
MUMBAI :Ever since Star Plus’ show - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin began, the show has become one of the most loved...
Pandya Store: OMG! Police intervene as Raavi seeks help from them. Will Shweta get arrested?
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Pandya Store is one of those shows which have stolen everyone’s heart. It is one of the most loved...
Kya Baat Hai! Payal Rohatgi breaks her silence on Muanwar’s controversial video she shared on social media; says “I had to do it since he started it and I had to end it”
MUMBAI:Payal Rohatgi is a popular television personality and she is best known for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 2....
AMAZING! THIS is what Pratik Sehajpal’s first day on the sets of Naagin 6 looked like
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of...
Rajveer and Ajooni’s brews surreal romance in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’
MUMBAI: Since the show ‘Ajooni’s’ initial airing, Ayushi Khurana, who made her debut appearance with Star Bharat's...
Ayushi Khurana talks about marital differences shown in 'Ajooni'
MUMBAI :Ayushi Khurana, currently seen in the TV show 'Ajooni' said that the ongoing track reflects the differences...
Recent Stories
Mrunal Thakur: There are times when I feel I want to have a baby
Mrunal Thakur: There are times when I feel I want to have a baby
Latest Video