Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to join hands for this Arjun Kapoor starrer?

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar are well-known names in the Bollywood industry. If reports are to be believed the two ladies are set to join hands for their next.

There were already reports about Arjun Kapoor gearing up to team up with Mudassar Aziz on an out and out comedy to be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. The film in question is titled Meri Patni Ka Remake and will go on floors in the second half of 2022. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will feature not one, but two lead actresses. As per the portal’s sources, the teams are in advanced talks with actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to essay the female leads in the upcoming movie.

The source of the portal shared, “Even the title suggests that the script revolves around not one but two female protagonists. After contemplating on various names, the team has initiated conversations with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to step in to play two of the most important characters of the film. The humour of the Meri Patni Ka Remake is very much like Govinda films from the 90s.” The portal further reported that the paperwork and other formalities are expected to be locked in a fortnight. Meri Patni Ka Remake is slated to go on floors around June/July this year with a start to finish schedule. The film is presently in the pre-production stage.

