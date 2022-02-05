Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to join hands for this Arjun Kapoor starrer?

Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar are well-known names in the Bollywood industry. If reports are to be believed the two ladies are set to join hands for their next.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 17:06
movie_image: 
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to join hands for this Arjun Kapoor starrer?

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar are well-known names in the Bollywood industry. If reports are to be believed the two ladies are set to join hands for their next.

There were already reports about Arjun Kapoor gearing up to team up with Mudassar Aziz on an out and out comedy to be produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. The film in question is titled Meri Patni Ka Remake and will go on floors in the second half of 2022. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will feature not one, but two lead actresses. As per the portal’s sources, the teams are in advanced talks with actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to essay the female leads in the upcoming movie.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor: Manali would act as a perfect backdrop for us to shoot 'The Lady Killer'

The source of the portal shared, “Even the title suggests that the script revolves around not one but two female protagonists. After contemplating on various names, the team has initiated conversations with Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to step in to play two of the most important characters of the film. The humour of the Meri Patni Ka Remake is very much like Govinda films from the 90s.” The portal further reported that the paperwork and other formalities are expected to be locked in a fortnight. Meri Patni Ka Remake is slated to go on floors around June/July this year with a start to finish schedule. The film is presently in the pre-production stage.

Are you excited about Meri Patni Ka Remake? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh: Being an actor has still not settled in my head

CREDIT:  PINKVILLA

 

Rakul Preet Singh Bhumi Pednekar Meri Patni Ka Arjun Kapoor Bollywood movies Bollywood News social media actors Vashu Jackky Bhagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 17:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HIGH DRAMA: Sudha to plan a new plot; will create a LOVE TRIANGLE between Armaan, Palki and Diya in Star Plus’ Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar!
MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap ‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ started with an amazing storyline. It is getting more...
Spy Bahu: Upcoming TWIST! Sejal threatens Yohan for THIS reason
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Imile's track turns bizarre every passing day
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.Also read:...
Woh Toh Hai Albela: Tragedy! Chiru makes his last wish to Kanha, keep the latter’s hand on Sayuri's hand
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's upcoming show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. The...
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to join hands for this Arjun Kapoor starrer?
MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar are well-known names in the Bollywood industry. If reports are to be...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Rakesh tells Revati that Rudraksh is protecting his family, Revati confronts Rudraksh
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to join hands for this Arjun Kapoor starrer?
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar to join hands for this Arjun Kapoor starrer?
Latest Video