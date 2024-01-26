Wow! Rakul Preet Singh rated Alia Bhatt's acting skills and revealed her crush on a Bollywood

MUMBAI: One of the most gorgeous and gifted actors in the business is Rakul Preet Singh. Her career began at an early age with the Kannada film Gilli, and in 2013 she made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Yaariyan. Rakul has also become rather well-known in the Tamil and Telugu film industry over the years.

Rakul Preet Singh never fails to turn heads, whether it's because of her stunning on-screen roles, her excellent style sense, or her endearing bond with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. The diva recently opened up and shared some entertaining and thought-provoking ideas in an interview with a popular news portal.

When Rakul Preet Singh was asked to name one actor she fancies during an exciting rapid-fire round, her first reaction was Ranveer Singh. Moreover, when asked to name a celebrity whose acting she would give a perfect ten, she instantly selected Alia Bhatt.

This year, amid speculations of a possible marriage to Jackky Bhagnani, the actress from Doctor G talked candidly about her personal life in an interview with the news source stated above. She revealed that she had been unmarried for a long time, highlighting the fact that getting married is a perfectly normal development. She emphasized the universality of human experiences, emphasizing the want for emotional compatibility and dependency that transcends industrial dynamics, despite the widespread speculation in the film industry.

Even though the De De Pyaar De actress is independent, she recognizes the importance of talking to Jackky about her feelings while she's not working. He understands her professional environment, which she enjoys given their shared industrial history. Their shared understanding enables her to accept her vulnerability as a woman, and their continued emotional harmony has a big influence on her career goals.

Rakul also revealed that their conversations go beyond work-related topics. They constantly discuss fitness, food, health, and workouts. They are both devoted workaholics and fitness aficionados. They purposefully made aside an hour for each other every day, in spite of their demanding twelve-hour workdays. They deliberately try to avoid talking about work at this time, putting the maintenance of their human connection first. They would rather do things together and try to imitate the interactions of any other regular couple.

In a modest wedding ceremony set for February, Rakul Preet and her longtime boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani are reportedly getting ready to exchange vows, according to the popular news portal. Goa's stunning scenery has been selected as the celebration's backdrop. The pair reportedly chose to enforce a stringent no-phone policy during the wedding celebrations. It's crucial to remember that the pair has not formally validated these details, thus they are still speculative as of right now.

The stunning actress has a busy agenda ahead of her, including film projects with Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and Kamal Haasan, among other industry veterans.

