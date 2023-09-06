Wow! Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives vacation is all about Sun, Sand and Beaches

Rakul Preet Singh dropped a beautiful video from her Maldives vacation and it definitely is the prove that she had some best moments of her life
RAKUL PREET

MUMBAI:  Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the internet on fire with her pictures from Maldives vacations, the actress definitely knows the right formula and mantra to set internet on fire, she is no doubt she is one of the major header turners coming from acting space who is known for her sizzling looks too.

From past few days we have seen the actress dropping pictures and attracting the eyeballs of the fans from her vacation and today she has dropped a beautiful video which sums of her trip and her vacation was all about Sun, Sand and beaches


No doubt this video is proof that the actress had lived some of the best moments of her life during this Maldives vacation and she definitely has given some major vacation goals through these pictures and the video.

The actress is indeed looking supremely beautiful and extremely hot in these pictures and we look forward to see some more amazing pictures coming from the side of the actress Rakul Preet Singh in the upcoming days.

What are your views on the actress and on her vacation in Maldives, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

