Wow! Rakul Preet Singh seen at Jackky Bhagnani’s residence before the wedding, The video went viral

MUMBAI : After an extended relationship, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will shortly tie the knot in Goa. The preparation phase is well underway. On Valentine's Day, the actress was spotted at Jackky's residence today. She waved to photographers while wearing casual attire.

Also read: Vacay Goals! Rakul Preet Singh is out for a fun vacation time, check out the hot beach look of the actress

Snehzala uploaded a video of her driving the car and waving at viewers. The actress exuded happiness and beauty. Rakul and Jackie have recruited carbon footprint specialists to make sure their big day is environmentally friendly, according to an article from the popular news portal.

According to the report, these experts will evaluate how the wedding celebrations would affect the environment and counsel the couple on the number of trees they should plant to reduce their carbon footprint. Not long after their vows are exchanged, the pair is eager to become involved in the tree-planting project.

The soon-to-be wedded couple's close source had previously disclosed, “Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, rest, and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy.”

Their invitation card also gained popularity recently. It is a painting-style representation of the principal ritual and related festivities. The location has been painted, providing viewers with a preview of its appearance. The first invitation's white and blue color scheme makes viewers think of Greece. In the second, a beach backdrop is used to put up the mandap. They use #AbDonoBhagnaNi as their hashtag.

Also read: Vacay Goals! Rakul Preet Singh is out for a fun vacation time, check out the hot beach look of the actress

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- News 18



