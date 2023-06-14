Wow! Ram Charan celebrates 11 years of marriage, here are the times time couple gave major couple goals

Actor Ram Charan celebrates 11 years of marriage anniversary and today let us have a look at the times he has given some major couple goals along with his wife
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 18:06
movie_image: 
times time couple gave major

MUMBAI :Actor Ram Charan is no doubt one of the most loved and popular actors we have from Indian cinema, over the time with his beautiful acting contribution especially in the south industry he has created a strong fan base who always looks for today's upcoming pictures and posts.

Recently we have seen the actor become the talk of the town at the international level because of his movie RRR along with director SS Rajamouli and Jr.NTR. Today the actor Ram Charan is celebrating his 11 years of marriage and we can see many pictures and posts shared by the fans where they are wishing the actor.

Indeed, the actor Ram Charan is less to be seen and his wife Upasana Kamineni is hardly seen on social media but there few pictures which of floating all over the internet of Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Kamineni which definitely giving us major couple goals.

ALSO READ –  Richa Chadha says wouldn’t have been Bholi or met her beau Ali Fazal had it not been for Fukrey as the franchise completes 10 years

Definitely these pictures of this beautiful couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are giving us major couple goals also and every picture define love and companionship

We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful pictures of this lovely couple and would love to see more of them in the upcoming days

We wish the actor and his wife a very happy marriage anniversary.

What are your views on this lovely couple, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Pooja Entertainment blocks 5th October 2023 for 'The Great Indian Rescue' starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra

Upasana Kamineni Ram Charan RAM CHARAN ANNOVERSARY South Actors Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 18:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Exclusive! I Love You actress Rakul Preet Singh says, “There are areas where you know there are no paparazzi”
MUMBAI :Rakul Preet Singh has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is I Love You. The film, which also...
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: OMG! Late actor lost out on 12 movies a year and was replaced in many Sanjay Leela Bhansali films
MUMBAI:Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it...
WHAT! Akshay Kumar to have three back-to-back releases in three months
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar currently has movies like OMG 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, The Great...
Pandya Store: Woah! Dhara’s move irks Arushi, Shiva stands with Dhara
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi’s holiday is all about beautiful scenery and ocean
MUMBAI : Khuda Hafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space as...
Recent Stories
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: OMG! Late actor lost out on 12 movies a year and was replaced in many Sanjay Leela Bhans
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: OMG! Late actor lost out on 12 movies a year and was replaced in many Sanjay Leela Bhansali films
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: OMG! Late actor lost out on 12 movies a year and was replaced in many Sanjay Leela Bhans
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: OMG! Late actor lost out on 12 movies a year and was replaced in many Sanjay Leela Bhansali films
Akshay Kumar
WHAT! Akshay Kumar to have three back-to-back releases in three months
SHIVALEEKA OBEROI
Wow! Shivaleeka Oberoi’s holiday is all about beautiful scenery and ocean
Akshay Kumar
Pooja Entertainment blocks 5th October 2023 for 'The Great Indian Rescue' starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra
Adipurush
Exclusive! Can the Hindi version of Prabhas’ Adipurush beat the first day collection of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan? Here's what the film business expert has to say
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha says wouldn’t have been Bholi or met her beau Ali Fazal had it not been for Fukrey as the franchise completes 10 years