Wow! Ramayan Epic Unfolds: Ranbir Kapoor Embarks on Cinematic Odyssey

MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited project, "Ramayan," starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, is set to commence its cinematic journey on March 2 in Mumbai. The epic saga, meticulously planned over a year, will see Kapoor and Sai Pallavi initiating the shoot with dialogue-heavy sequences.

Sources reveal that the grand venture has a lengthy schedule outlined at Film City, Goregaon. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will delve into the intricate dialogues during the initial phase. The production team has strategically planned to capture significant crowd sequences, including pivotal war scenes, in April and May, aiming to wrap up before the onset of monsoons.

Director Nitesh Tiwari, along with the co-producing Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG, has painstakingly crafted the on-screen universe of the legendary Ramayan. Extensive preparations, including 3D scans and look tests with the lead cast, have laid the foundation for this cinematic spectacle. Ranbir Kapoor is scheduled to visit DNEG's Los Angeles office for a technical rehearsal, emphasizing the dedication to perfection.

To ensure a seamless filming process, expert technicians from Los Angeles will join the crew in the initial weeks of the shoot. The trilogy's first installment is anticipated to grace the screens in the latter half of 2025, promising a visual and narrative treat for audiences eagerly awaiting this magnum opus.

Credit: Mid-day