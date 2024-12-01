Wow! Ramayan Epic Unfolds: Ranbir Kapoor Embarks on Cinematic Odyssey

Sources reveal that the grand venture has a lengthy schedule outlined at Film City, Goregaon. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will delve into the intricate dialogues during the initial phase.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 23:40
movie_image: 
Ranbir

MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited project, "Ramayan," starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, is set to commence its cinematic journey on March 2 in Mumbai. The epic saga, meticulously planned over a year, will see Kapoor and Sai Pallavi initiating the shoot with dialogue-heavy sequences.

Sources reveal that the grand venture has a lengthy schedule outlined at Film City, Goregaon. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will delve into the intricate dialogues during the initial phase. The production team has strategically planned to capture significant crowd sequences, including pivotal war scenes, in April and May, aiming to wrap up before the onset of monsoons.

Also Read: Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor to commence shoot for highly anticipated film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi in summer 2024? Here’s details!

Director Nitesh Tiwari, along with the co-producing Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG, has painstakingly crafted the on-screen universe of the legendary Ramayan. Extensive preparations, including 3D scans and look tests with the lead cast, have laid the foundation for this cinematic spectacle. Ranbir Kapoor is scheduled to visit DNEG's Los Angeles office for a technical rehearsal, emphasizing the dedication to perfection.

To ensure a seamless filming process, expert technicians from Los Angeles will join the crew in the initial weeks of the shoot. The trilogy's first installment is anticipated to grace the screens in the latter half of 2025, promising a visual and narrative treat for audiences eagerly awaiting this magnum opus.

Also Read: As Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, makers are now in talks with this South star

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Mid-day 

Ramayan Nitesh Tiwari Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood EPIC Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/12/2024 - 23:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Ramayan Epic Unfolds: Ranbir Kapoor Embarks on Cinematic Odyssey
MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited project, "Ramayan," starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and...
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh Addresses Relationship Rumors and Privacy Concerns Amid Wedding Speculations
MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh, marking a successful 10-year journey in Bollywood, has not only dazzled in South Cinema but...
Interesting! Vivek Oberoi Reflects on Dabangg Memories and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe
MUMBAI: In an exclusive conversation, Vivek Oberoi, part of the cast for the much-anticipated series 'Indian Police...
Exclusive! Veteran actor Manoj Kolhatkar roped in for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming historical show, Pracchand Ashok
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with the latest information as it strives to keep its readers updated with the news on...
Exclusive! "Initially, I was not getting roles in movies because I was a television actress" - Leesha Eclairs
MUMBAI:Actress Leesha Eclairs has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts over the time with her...
Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain "feels like it's a blessing" to work with Anurag Kashyap, read to know more
MUMBAI:In the world of acting, we have seen many names. Some got the spotlight with their leading roles while some got...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Wow! Ramayan Epic Unfolds: Ranbir Kapoor Embarks on Cinematic Odyssey
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakul
Must Read! Rakul Preet Singh Addresses Relationship Rumors and Privacy Concerns Amid Wedding Speculations
Leesha
Exclusive! "Initially, I was not getting roles in movies because I was a television actress" - Leesha Eclairs
Ankur
Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain "feels like it's a blessing" to work with Anurag Kashyap, read to know more
Boman
Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’
Ira Khan
Lol! Ira Khan shares pictures with her close friend Rahul Subramaniun as he tags it “Ex-Fiance”, check it out
Prateik Babbar
Congratulations! Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee engaged, They gear up to tie the knot soon