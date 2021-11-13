Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get engaged on this date?

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town for their relationship. We have seen some amazing pictures and videos of both them across the social media.

They look amazing together and are indeed one of the most loved new pairs in town. Ranbir and Alia dating each other was indeed a very big news for all the fans of both of the actors.

Now, the news of their engagement is floating on social media. It is said that the duo is all set to get engaged on 29th November in Rajasthan.

Yes, you heard right. As per sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to throw an engagement party on 29th November. If this information is true, no doubt it will be some great news for all fans across the globe.

Well, as of now there is no such confirmation, but we look forward to seeing the engagement ceremony and later the wedding ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love with each other on the sets of Brahmastra, which is yet to be released.

How excited are you about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

