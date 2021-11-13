Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get engaged on this date, Read More

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been the talk of the town in terms of their relationship, we have seen some amazing pictures and videos of both the actors all across the social media and we are hearing many news about their relationship.

No doubt Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looks amazing together and they are indeed one of the most loved new pair in town. Ranbir and Alia coming into a relationship is indeed a very big news for all the fans of both of these actors.

Now the news of their engagement is floating all across the social media. It is said that the duo is all set to get engaged on 29th November and the location of the engagement ceremony will be Rajasthan.

Yes you heard right as per the rumours it is said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to throw an engagement party on 29th November. If this information is true no doubt it will be some great news for all the fans all across the globe.

Well as of now there is no such confirmation about such rumours but if this information is true no doubt we look forward to see the engagement ceremony and later the wedding ceremony.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love with each other on the sets of Brahmastra which is yet to be released.

How excited are you with this information and do let us know in the comments section below.

