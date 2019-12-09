News

WOW! Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff to work together in YRF’s next ?

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
09 Dec 2019 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films will be celebrating its golden anniversary next year and already has a star-studded line up for its 50-year celebrations. A number of big budget extravaganzas will release next year, including will Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera, and a number of speculative projects have been reported.

Though the production house is been tied lipped about the upcoming projects and do a official announcement post everything is singed on the dotted line. As per sources Aditya Chopra is planning a big budget action flick with Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Well, we are sure it will be very interesting to see Ranbir and Tiger share the screen space with each other it will be a treat for the audience to watch these stars together. 

Tags > Yash Raj, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Dec 2019 07:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
We have bribed the Mumbai Police because they asked me for it; REVEALS Harleen and Vikrant
We have bribed the Mumbai Police because they... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Dec 2019 07:09 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon's shooting secrets SPILLED ft. Mantra
Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days