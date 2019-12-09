WOW! Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff to work together in YRF’s next ?

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films will be celebrating its golden anniversary next year and already has a star-studded line up for its 50-year celebrations. A number of big budget extravaganzas will release next year, including will Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt’s Shamshera, and a number of speculative projects have been reported.

Though the production house is been tied lipped about the upcoming projects and do a official announcement post everything is singed on the dotted line. As per sources Aditya Chopra is planning a big budget action flick with Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in lead roles, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Well, we are sure it will be very interesting to see Ranbir and Tiger share the screen space with each other it will be a treat for the audience to watch these stars together.