Wow! Ranbir Kapoor looks dashing in this clean shaven look on sets of Animal; Netizens say “LOOKS SO FREAKING HOT…”

MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. The actor who crossed a big milestone in his personal life last year getting married and having a baby girl, is now gearing up for his next release.

Also Read-Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor



Ranbir Kapoor who is all set to be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, is currently shooting for the thriller. Now, his clean shaven look has been leaked online where the actor looks dashing in a white shirt and a striped tie. The scene seems to be shot in a college classroom where we can also see a blackboard behind the Brahmastra actor. One netizen commented, “he is looking completely different” another wrote, “HE LOOKS SO FREAKING HOT OH MY GOD” another wrote, “This movie will create history… it looks like some Korean gangster drama.” another wrote, “I wish he had taught me physics last year”, one wrote, “Mat daalo yaar movie dekhni hain. Mind saare dots connect kar deta hain”

Check it out here;

Animal is a thriller and also stars Rashmika Mandanna as his leading lady. The film’s poster created a huge buzz and now fans are waiting for the teaser and trailer to be out.

Also Read- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby Raha might make her public debut on Christmas 2022



For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly