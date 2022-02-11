Wow! Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera finally gets a release date, here is when the movie will hit the big screens

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Shamshera has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, the movie which also has Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been the talk of the town because of its amazing star cast and the first look which was unveiled earlier.

The fans are waiting for the movie and to see the actor Ranbir Kapoor on big screen as it was in the year 2018 when they saw the actor on big screen last with the movie Sanju.

The movie has been shifted ahead due to the ongoing pandemic and restrictions and finally the movie has got a release date.

Shamshera which is directed by Karan Malhotra is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd July. Yes you heard right, 22nd July is the date when we are going to witness the actor Ranbir Kapoor in his one of the much awaited movies.

Taking to her Instagram handle actress Vaani Kapoor dropped the information about the release date of the movie where she captioned, ‘The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.’

Indeed we are excited for the movie and we look forward to see the teaser and trailer, how excited are you for the movie Shamshera? Do let us know in the comments section below.

