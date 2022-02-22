Wow! Randeep Hooda drops his first look poster for his upcoming Netflix's project CAT

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda took to his social media handle to share the first look poster of his upcoming film CAT. The film will be premiered on Netflix. The film will be directed by Balwinder Singh Januja, known for writing the screenplays of films like Saand Ki Aankh and Mubarakan, and will be produced by Jelly Bean Entertainment.

Talking to his social media account, Randeep Hooda shared the poster of his next project CAT. He captioned the picture as Where do you go when there's nowhere to hide? I couldn’t be more excited to announce #CAT, where drugs, deceit and danger come together to unravel chaos. Coming soon on @netflix_in. @balwindersinghjanjua @movietunnelproductions @jelly_bean_ent @panchalic @_jimsingh @anilrodhan @netflix #RupinderChahal

Check out the poster here:

As soon as Randeep posted the picture, his fans started liking and commenting on the post. A fan wrote, Look forward good luck while another user said, Exciting!! Best wishes buddy. Another user took to his post and wrote, Good luck bhaji, waiting for the trailer of this upcoming movie, and one another fan said, This is looking killer Bhai.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in the movie Radhe along with Salman Khan and Disha Patani. He will be next seen in the movie Unfair & Lovely in which he will be sharing the screen with Ileana D'cruz. He will be also seen in the web series Inspector Avinash. Randeep Hooda will be making his OTT debut with Inspector Avinash. Soundarya Sharma, Govind Namdeo, Adhyayan Suman, Abhimanyu Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, and Mahesh Manjrekar will also be seen in the pivotal roles in the web series.

