Wow! Randeep Hooda shares the inside video from his wedding with Lin Laishram, we really cannot take our eyes off the lovely couple

Taking to his instagram handle Randeep Hooda shared the inside glimpses from his wedding, the actor tied the knot with Lin Laishram
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 17:15
movie_image: 
Randeep Hooda

MUMBAI : Actor Randeep Hooda has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his movies and different characters, the actor has made headlines recently as he tied the knot with Lin Laishram who is an Indian model, actress and businesswoman from Manipur. They got married on 29th November 2023, and the pictures and videos from the wedding is getting viral all over and getting lot of love from the fans.

Well we really cant get enough of this lovely couple and today actor Randeep Hooda dropped few more glimpses from his wedding day in the form of vcidoe which grabbing the attention and getting love all over.

The actor took his instagram and wrote, “As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings” the actor thanked his fans and followers who has showered all the love for this newly wed couple.

Also read-Announcement! Ajay Devgn makes an announcement, teams up with Neeraj Pandey for his upcoming movie

Indeed it is like a dreamy wedding as we the insdes of the ceremony, they both are looking beautiful together and they both are complimenting each other, we wont be wrong in saying that it is a match made in heaven.

It was a treat to watch them together in such posts and we now look forward to see more of the couple goals coming from the side of this lovely duo. What are your views on this video and on this newlywed couple, do let us know in the comment section.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Box office! Animal passes the Monday test with great numbers, whereas Sam Bahadur scores the lowest, here are collection of the movie

 

Randeep Hooda fans Lin Laishram Randeep Hooda wedding Randeep Hooda marriage BOLLYWOOD WEDDING Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 17:15

