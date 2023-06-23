Wow! Randeep Hooda wraps up 'Veer Savarkar', shares a series of pictures while appreciating the team's efforts

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on Thursday took to social media to announce that he has wrapped up the film Veer Savarkar. The actor plays the role of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie. Hooda shared a montage of pictures and videos from the sets of the Veer Savarkar and shared that he has “been to death and back for this film”.

In the video, the cast and crew are seen shouting “Vande Mataram” as they celebrate the film’s completion by cutting a cake. The actor was also seen wearing a knee brace on the set as he went though a knee surgery a few months ago.

Thanking his team for their support, Randeep Hooda wrote, “It’s a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen.”

Randeep had undergone major physical transformation to play the titular role in Veer Savarkar. Now that the film is over, the actor shared that he can “finally eat properly”.

The actor concluded his note by writing, “Finally now I can eat properly, so looking forward to a scrumptious meal. Btw, there are a lot of MISCONCEPTIONS on what I ate and didn’t eat during this stretched period of shoot and I’ll clarify that VERY SOON. Vande Mataram! #SwantrayaVeerSavarkar #ShootWrap #Gratitude.”

Veer Savarkar is helmed and co-produced by Randeep Hooda.

