WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office

Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many Bollywood actresses are breaking the stereotypes and even though they are 40 plus, they are ruling at the box office. Check out the list below...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/29/2023 - 21:28
MUMBAI:There was a time in Bollywood when after getting married and having kids, and after a certain age actresses were only seen in supporting roles and mainly were given roles of mothers. However, things have changed a lot now and actresses are also getting meaty and lead roles to play.

Today, let’s look at the list of actresses who are 40 plus but they are still ruling at the box office...

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji has proved time and again that age is just a number. Even after getting married and having a kid, Rani has been ruling at the box office, and with the success of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, she has once again proved her star power.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While it’s been a long time we have seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a Hindi film, but the decent collection that PS 1 did in the Hindi belt was of course because of her. Now, everyone is looking forward to her amazing performance in PS 2. 

Tabu

When it comes to 40 plus actresses who are ruling at the box office, how can we forget Tabu? The actress has given back-to-back hits and it is expected that she will once again rule at the ticket windows with Bholaa which is slated to release tomorrow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses we have in the industry. Even though her last release Laal Singh Chaddha failed to make a mark at the box office, she has a great line up and she will be back with a bang. 

WOW! Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more 40 plus actresses who are ruling the box office
