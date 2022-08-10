Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say

Mardaani 3 is one of the much awaited movies of Rani Mukerji and here is what the actress has to see on the third part of the franchise
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:34
movie_image: 
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, with her powerful and strong characters she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans. Indeed she is one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry.

The actress is currently winning the hearts of the fans with her movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The most loved franchise of the actress Rani Mukerji is of Mardaani, the actress was immensely loved in the part 1 and part 2 and she was like never seen before avatar in both these movies as the police investigation officer.

It has been a while since we have in the sequel of the movie Mardaani and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the third part of the franchise. Over the time she has been questioned about the third part and recently during a media interaction Rani Mukerji has given a update about the third part of the movie.

also read Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday

Rani Mukerji says she has been questioned about Mardaani 3 several times and script is something which drive the movie, if the script is not exciting there is no point making the franchise 

Well this is for sure that the third part of the movie is in the thinking process of the makers and we are once again going to see Rani Mukerji in a cop avatar in the third part.

What are you all views on the franchise of Mardaani and actress Rani Mukerji and how excited are you for the third part of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry

Rani Mukerji mardaani Mardaani 2 Mrs Chatterjee versus Norway Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 12:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Netflix in legal trouble after Madhuri Dixit termed as a ‘Leprous Prostitute’ in American sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’
MUMBAI :Madhuri Dixit is a Bollywood Diva who has been part of some of the most iconic and biggest blockbusters of the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Jay Bhanushali to grace the show to promote his upcoming show India’s Best Dancer Season 3
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say
MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution...
Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"
MUMBAI :Anushka Sharma is known for wearing some amazing outfits and always grabs the attention of people on social...
Audience perspective! After Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai should there be season 3 on APJ Abdul Kalam
MUMBAI :Rocket Boys is no doubt one of the most loved series we have on digital platform, the show which is running on...
Sexy! Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar actress Alisha Chopra is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Alisha Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting...
Recent Stories
Rani Mukerji
Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say

Latest Video

Related Stories
Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai
Trolled! Anushka Sharma gets trolled for her recent appearance; netizens say, "Isme Ranveer Singh ghus gaya hai"
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Bollywood celebs who have spoken about groupism and gangism in the industry
Kangana
WHAT! Kangana Ranaut on Priyanka Chopra’s statement about being cornered in the industry, “Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her”
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday
Interesting! Bollywood actors who let go of releasing their films on a Friday
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat opens up on his upcoming projects, check out the deets inside
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan brings Rs 10 crore on Rolls-Royce Cullinan post the success of Pathan