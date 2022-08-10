Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here is what the actress has to say

MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, with her powerful and strong characters she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans. Indeed she is one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry.

The actress is currently winning the hearts of the fans with her movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The most loved franchise of the actress Rani Mukerji is of Mardaani, the actress was immensely loved in the part 1 and part 2 and she was like never seen before avatar in both these movies as the police investigation officer.

It has been a while since we have in the sequel of the movie Mardaani and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the third part of the franchise. Over the time she has been questioned about the third part and recently during a media interaction Rani Mukerji has given a update about the third part of the movie.

Rani Mukerji says she has been questioned about Mardaani 3 several times and script is something which drive the movie, if the script is not exciting there is no point making the franchise

Well this is for sure that the third part of the movie is in the thinking process of the makers and we are once again going to see Rani Mukerji in a cop avatar in the third part.

What are you all views on the franchise of Mardaani and actress Rani Mukerji and how excited are you for the third part of the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

