Wow! Rani Mukerji gives an update about Mardaani 3, here's what the actress has to say

Mardaani 3 is one of the much awaited movies of Rani Mukerji and here's what the actress has to say about the third part of the franchise.
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI: Actress Rani Mukerji has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting. With her powerful and strong characters, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans. Indeed, she is one of the versatile actresses we have in the Bollywood industry.

The actress is currently winning hearts with her movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. The most loved franchise of Rani Mukerji is Mardaani. The actress was immensely loved in the part 1 and part 2 and she was extraordinary in both these movies as a police investigation officer.

It has been a while since we have in the sequel of the movie Mardaani and fans are eagerly looking forward to the third part of the franchise. Over the time, she has been questioned about it and recently, during a media interaction, Rani Mukerji gave an update about the third part of the franchise. 

Rani Mukerji says she has been questioned about Mardaani 3 several times, but script is something which drives the movie. If the script is not exciting, there is no point making the franchise. 

Well, this is for sure that the third part of the movie is in process and we are going to see Rani Mukerji in a cop avatar once again. 

What are you all views on the franchise of Mardaani and actress Rani Mukerji? How excited are you for the third part of the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

