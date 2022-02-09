Wow! Ranveer Singh drops the first look for his movie Cirkus during a quiz session

MUMBAI: One of the upcoming movies of Ranveer Singh titled Cirkus has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, this comedy flick coming from the mass director Rohit Shetty also has Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the leading role.

Ever since the movie was announced the fans were eagerly waiting for the glimpses of the movie and the actor Ranveer Singh, we have also seen many pictures and post on the social media which was shared by the actors Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde on social media giving some glimpses from the BTS.

Actor Ranveer Singh no doubt is one of those actors who love to interact with his fans on social media, today the actor played a small game on his Instagram handle, where he asked his fans to shoot a few questions for him.

One of the fans asked the actor how it was shooting with the actress Pooja Hegde in his upcoming movie Cirkus, to which the actor dropped an amazing picture along with the actress from the look of their character and wrote, “delightful we are crackling like Geese All Day”.

This is indeed very first glimpses of the actor Ranveer Singh and actress Pooja Hegde from their upcoming movie Cirkus, and no doubt both are looking amazing together in this picture and we surely can assume the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in the movie.

What are your views on this first look shared by the actor Ranveer Singh do let us know in the comments section below.

Cirkus will also have Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma in supporting roles

