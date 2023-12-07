Wow! Ranveer Singh gives final touches to RRKPK, indeed the excitement is increased

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role is indeed grabbing the attention of the all over the internet, the movie which is directed by Karan Karan Johar has some beautiful talents like Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi.

The trailer of the movie is already grabbing the attention of the fans and it is getting a big thumbs up from the audience. The fans are looking forward to every single detail of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and now taking to his Instagram story our very own Rocky, Ranveer Singh dropped the glimpses of the final dubbing session for the movie.

This is the final finishing toch the movie is getting and this picture of our very handsome Rocky has increased the excitement of the fans and audience.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Ranveer Singh in his movies and we look forward to see what different he has to offer with Rocky in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July.

