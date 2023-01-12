Wow! Ranveer Singh reacts like this to Deepika Padukone's girls trip, take a look

Christmas is almost here and it looks like Deepika Padukone is in the mood for a winter vacation. The actor took to social media to share pictures from a galcation she took in London. All smiles with her friends, Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, Deepika’s pictures show off her cosy yet chic outfit.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 21:00
movie_image: 
Ranveer

MUMBAI: Christmas is almost here and it looks like Deepika Padukone is in the mood for a winter vacation. The actor took to social media to share pictures from a galcation she took in London. All smiles with her friends, Sneha Ramachander and Divya Narayan, Deepika’s pictures show off her cosy yet chic outfit.

Also read - What! Did You Know? Ranveer Singh and Nakuul Mehta were in the same theatre group; Bollywood actor revealed his 'traumatized' moment from the same class

Seemingly clicked near a restaurant, it looks like the trio was just done tucking into a delicious meal. One of the pictures is a fun selfie clicked by Deepika, while another seems to have been clicked by someone else. 

Deepika looks stunning with her hair pulled back, dressed in monochrome, and a long tan fuzzy coat completing her look. One of the pictures shared by her friend sees them seated inside a restaurant, clicking selfies as they wait for their food.

It looks like Ranveer Singh loved Deepika’s look as much as fans did. He dropped heart eye and heart emojis on her post. Ranveer often leaves adorable comments under Deepika’s posts, much to the delight of fans. 

Numerous fans also dropped heart emojis under the post, declaring their love for the Kalki 2898 AD actor. Last month Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in Europe, sharing pictures filled with PDA on social media.

Deepika was recently seen in Pathaan as Dr Rubina, an ISI agent who changes her tune once she sees the threat India faces. She was also seen in a special appearance in Jawan as Aishwarya, a woman who’s forced to bring up her child behind bars. 

The actor will soon be seen in Prabhas co-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film’s shoot is currently under progress with it slated to hit screens next year. 

Also read - What! Did You Know? Ranveer Singh and Nakuul Mehta were in the same theatre group; Bollywood actor revealed his 'traumatized' moment from the same class

Deepika also starred in Hrithik Roshan co-starrer Fighter, which will be an aerial action film. She’s also playing a police officer called Shakti Shetty in Singham Again.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

 

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Fighter Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 21:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about her experience shooting for her first Tamil movie, “Before the movie went on floors I actually took Tamil tuitions for 2 months.”
MUMBAI: Be it in the Hindi movie industry or South movie industry, there actresses who are known for their looks and...
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scenes go viral, take a look
MUMBAI: Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is finally released in theatres on Friday, December 1....
Woah! BTS' Jin aka Kim Seokjin's brother thanks ARMY for a beautiful birthday present made by them for the singer
MUMBAI: BTS ARMY never fails to make the members feel special. December is the birthday month of Kim Seokjin and Kim...
Wow! Ranveer Singh reacts like this to Deepika Padukone's girls trip, take a look
MUMBAI: Christmas is almost here and it looks like Deepika Padukone is in the mood for a winter vacation. The actor...
Exclusive! The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 actor Brijendra Kala on what made him accept the character, “…It’s a middle class character and I have lived that life so giving my input in it was very easy”
MUMBAI: There are times when some actors leave a mark with their characters and one of the actors is Brijendra kala who...
OMG! Paras Chhabra made a shocking revelation about Shehnaaz Gill’s presence when Sidharth Shukla took his last breath; Says ‘I feel to see someone….’
MUMBAI: One of the most popular seasons of the reality show was Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti...
Recent Stories
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about her experience shooting for her first Tamil movie, “Before the movie went on floors I actually took Tamil tuitions for 2 months.”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aanchal
Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about her experience shooting for her first Tamil movie, “Before the movie went on floors I actually took Tamil tuitions for 2 months.”
Ranbir
Woah! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's intimate scenes go viral, take a look
Ranbir
Must Read! Enjoying the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Here are 5 times Ranbir Kapoor proved his mettle with his performance, check it out
Malvika
Wow! Check out the dreamy set up of Malvika Raaj's wedding ceremony in Goa
dunki
Wow! With the Dunki Drop #3, here are some unseen pictures we got to see from the movie, check it out
Animal
Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to a different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!