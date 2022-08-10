Wow! Ranveer Singh signs a deal with renowned Hollywood talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME)

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has left a huge mark as an actor and has worked tirelessly to earn the name for himself. The actor has been part of the film industry for more than a decade now and doesn’t plan on slowing down. Ranveer who has given us some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema like Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, among others has been declared as the top celebrity when it comes to brand endorsements leaving behind Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli.

Ranveer might not have had a great 2023, but the year has just gotten better for him. The Gully Boy actor has now added another feather to his hat by inking a global representation deal with acclaimed talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). Popular Hollywood actors like Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Jake Gyllenhaal among others are part of the agency. Alia Bhatt signed the same agency in 2021.

Ranveer made his Hindi film debut in 2010 with Yash Raj Film’s Band Baaja Baaraat. The actor today has a brand value of $181.7 million and is the brand ambassador of many top brands.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

