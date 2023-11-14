Wow! Rasha Thadani's holy trip to Kedarnath with her mom Raveena Tandon is grabbing the attention

MUMBAI : Over the time with her sizzling pictures Rasha Thadani, daughter if actress Raveena Tandon has been grabbing the attention of the fans, and ruling the hearts of millions, she has been blessing the internet feed with her cute clicks that are indeed making our jaws drop. The fans also always look forward to the new posts of the star kid.

Indeed with her posts she has created a huge fan base who always looks forward to the new pictures of the star. Well having said that these new clicks coming from the side of the side of Rasha Thadani is a treat to watch as she visits holy place Kedarnath with her mom Raveena Tandon.

Rasha Thadani is looking super cute in these clicks and they both are definitely giving some major Mither daughter goals. No doubt every time Rasha Thadani shares some thing the fans starts showering all the love, with her cuteness only she has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans.

Well there are no reports of Rasha Thadani entering Bollywood but there are many comment where fans are saying they really want to see her in movies. What are your views on these clicks and do you really want to see Rasha Thadani in movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

