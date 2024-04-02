Wow! Rashmika Mandanna Braves Manali Cold in Saree for Animal Song; Finds Comfort in Ranbir Kapoor's Shared Struggle

Rashmika Mandanna reflects on the challenges of shooting in Manali's freezing temperatures for a song sequence in Animal, where both she and Ranbir Kapoor don unconventional attire despite the cold.
movie_image: 
Rashmika

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna, the rising star in the Hindi film industry, shares her experience of shooting in the snow-covered landscapes of Manali for the film Animal. In a recent interview, the actress revealed the challenges and camaraderie faced during a song sequence with co-star Ranbir Kapoor, where both braved the cold donning unconventional attire.

The unique scenario was set by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who envisioned the characters eloping and getting married in a peculiar, cold location. Rashmika, dressed in a saree, found solace in the fact that Ranbir Kapoor, clad in a kurta, was also not adequately prepared for the freezing weather. She shared, “Inside, I was really happy that I am not the only one who’s suffering in a saree, you also suffer.”

The actress shed light on the challenges faced by the makeup and hairstyling team due to the harsh conditions. Exposure to snow initially led to a pale appearance, requiring extra makeup to restore vitality. Additionally, hairstylists encountered difficulties in maintaining elaborate hairstyles as the cold weather caused the styled hair to lose its shape, demanding constant adjustments.

Despite the chaotic conditions, Rashmika appreciated the shared struggle, and the candid acknowledgment of the difficulties added a layer of authenticity to the on-screen portrayal of the characters' unconventional wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated for her role in Animal alongside stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, is riding high on the film's success. Looking forward, she is set to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama Chhaava, portraying the character of Yesubai Bhonsale. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In addition to her historical venture, Rashmika is gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she will reprise her role as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun. The highly anticipated sequel promises an action-packed continuation of the Pushpa saga and is scheduled for an Independence Day release.

Further diversifying her cinematic portfolio, Rashmika is set to appear in Rahul Ravindran's upcoming film, The Girlfriend, where she shares the screen with Dheekshith Shetty in a significant role.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

