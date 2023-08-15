Wow! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, read to know more

The highly anticipated film Animal, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 17:45
movie_image: 
Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated film Animal, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. 

Also read - Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her Manager, actress fires him

Rashmika Mandanna, who gained fame in Bollywood after her exceptional performance in Pushpa: The Rise, is currently enjoying success due to her consecutive hits in films like Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Now, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming project with Ranbir Kapoor and has shared her excitement about it.

The upcoming film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for release in December—a month that has consistently brought good luck to the actress time and again. 

Speaking about this, the Pushpa actress expressed her excitement and shared with ETimes that she's thrilled about the film's December release. 

She stated, "The month of December has always been lucky for me. Starting from my debut with Kirik Party to Pushpa, Chamak, and Anjani Putra, I've received immense love for all my films released during this month. Animal will be my 5th film scheduled for a December release, and I'm absolutely thrilled about it."

In the film's poster, Ranbir Kapoor appears in a completely different persona, while Rashmika, on the other hand, has opened up about her role. She disclosed that it's a unique and unprecedented role for her, and she's eagerly awaiting the audience's response to it. 

She said, “I’m eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the film and the character that I’m essaying. It’s a very different role for me, something I’d have never imagined myself doing before. So I am very excited to see what fans and the critics have to say about it!”

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently reveling in the massive success of her recent Tamil-language film, Varisu. She is preparing herself for the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. 

Also read - What! Rashmika Mandanna and her manager part ways amid the rumours of feud, former states "There is no negativity between us"

The shooting for Pushpa 2 has already begun, with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in significant roles, and the film is expected to be even grander than its predecessor.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 


    
 

Animal Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Sanjay Kapoor Mission Majnu Pushpa The Rise Sandeep Reddy Vanga South Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/15/2023 - 17:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fascinating! All you need to know about Gadar 2’s Muskaan aka Simran Kaur who wanted to represent India at Olympics; was on the verge of giving up acting
MUMBAI: Gadar was one of the highest grossing films in 2001. Its heart touching story, brilliant performances and...
Wow! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, read to know more
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated film Animal, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on...
Whoa! Jannat Zubair has a net worth of 250 Million, has more followers than Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and charged Rs 18 Lakhs per episode on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praises for her...
Must-Read! These Celebrities were involved in major feuds before turning into friends! Read for more!
MUMBAI: TV, the ultimate entertainment source, has always been a magnet for viewers, dishing out all sorts of shows...
Bigg Boss OTT 2: OMG! Manisha Rani on Elvish Yadav’s win, connection with Abhishek Malhan, and doubts on Elvish and their equation: “We found a genuine connection, it was not just for game sake”!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2  just wrapped up with Elvish Yadav taking the trophy home, but he was not the only star...
Wow! Jawan's screenwriter Sumit Arora talks about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan,'You constantly think about it'
MUMBAI: With films like Stree, Ginny Weds Sunny, and ‘83 and web series such as The Family Man and Dahaad, screenwriter...
Recent Stories
Muskaan
Fascinating! All you need to know about Gadar 2’s Muskaan aka Simran Kaur who wanted to represent India at Olympics; was on the verge of giving up acting
Latest Video
Related Stories
Muskaan
Fascinating! All you need to know about Gadar 2’s Muskaan aka Simran Kaur who wanted to represent India at Olympics; was on the verge of giving up acting
Sumit Arora
Wow! Jawan's screenwriter Sumit Arora talks about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan,'You constantly think about it'
Kartik Aaryan
What! Did Karan Johar hint about Kartik Aaryan getting married by the end of the year? Check out the video
Pankaj Tripathi
Woah! Pankaj Tripathi recalls the time he fainted when Hrithik Roshan stabs him for a scene in Agneepath
Ayushmann Khurrana
Dream Girl 2: Exciting! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals it’s a Massy film where “you don’t have to take your brains to the cinema..”
Abhishek Bachchan
Must read! Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on speculations about Dhoom 4