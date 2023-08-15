Wow! Rashmika Mandanna talks about her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, read to know more

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated film Animal, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on December 1, 2023. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Rashmika Mandanna, who gained fame in Bollywood after her exceptional performance in Pushpa: The Rise, is currently enjoying success due to her consecutive hits in films like Goodbye and Mission Majnu. Now, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming project with Ranbir Kapoor and has shared her excitement about it.

The upcoming film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is set for release in December—a month that has consistently brought good luck to the actress time and again.

Speaking about this, the Pushpa actress expressed her excitement and shared with ETimes that she's thrilled about the film's December release.

She stated, "The month of December has always been lucky for me. Starting from my debut with Kirik Party to Pushpa, Chamak, and Anjani Putra, I've received immense love for all my films released during this month. Animal will be my 5th film scheduled for a December release, and I'm absolutely thrilled about it."

In the film's poster, Ranbir Kapoor appears in a completely different persona, while Rashmika, on the other hand, has opened up about her role. She disclosed that it's a unique and unprecedented role for her, and she's eagerly awaiting the audience's response to it.

She said, “I’m eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the film and the character that I’m essaying. It’s a very different role for me, something I’d have never imagined myself doing before. So I am very excited to see what fans and the critics have to say about it!”

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently reveling in the massive success of her recent Tamil-language film, Varisu. She is preparing herself for the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise.

The shooting for Pushpa 2 has already begun, with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in significant roles, and the film is expected to be even grander than its predecessor.

