Wow! Rasika Dugal Finds Joy in Improvised Films: "An Actor's Delight," She Says

Rasika Dugal Finds Joy in Improvised Films: "An Actor's Delight," She Says

Actress Rasika Dugal shares her enthusiasm for working on improvised films, emphasizing the freedom it provides actors to explore the intricacies of human behaviour.
movie_image: 
Rasika

MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal, eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film 'Fairy Folk,' expresses her appreciation for the creative process of working on improvised films. Emphasizing the unique opportunities it presents for actors, she celebrates the freedom to delve into the nuances of human behaviour and relationships.

'Fairy Folk,' a poignant exploration of human connections, has garnered acclaim at various international film festivals, including the Sydney Film Festival and the Chicago International Film Festival. Directed by Karan Gour and starring Rasika Dugal alongside her husband Mukul Chadda, the film offers a compelling blend of magical realism and grounded storytelling.

Reflecting on her experience, Rasika shares, "Working on an improvised film is an actor's delight." She praises the improvisational approach for allowing the cast to authentically portray the quirks and complexities of characters faced with unexpected situations. This style of filmmaking, she explains, encourages spontaneity and authenticity, resulting in a dynamic and engaging on-screen dynamic.

The recent release of a new trailer and poster for 'Fairy Folk' offers audiences a deeper glimpse into the film's exploration of human relationships. Blurring the lines between reality and fantasy, the project promises a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant cinematic experience.

For co-star Mukul Chadda, 'Fairy Folk' represents a departure from conventional filmmaking. He commends the narrative's use of magical realism to convey profound themes of desire and connection, highlighting the director's innovative approach to storytelling.

Director Karan Gour elaborates on the film's thematic depth, describing it as a modern-day fairy tale grounded in reality. Exploring themes of identity, love, and longing, 'Fairy Folk' offers a universal appeal that transcends genres and resonates with audiences on a personal level.

As 'Fairy Folk' prepares for its theatrical release in India, the collaborative efforts of the production team reflect a commitment to creating meaningful and impactful cinema. With its blend of creativity, empathy, and storytelling prowess, the film promises to captivate audiences and spark conversations about the intricacies of the human experience.

