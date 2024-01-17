Wow! Raveena Tandon opens up on the bond she shares with Karmma Calling co-star Varun Sood

Actress Raveena Tandon has opened up on her offscreen bond with her 'Karmma Calling' co-star Varun Sood, and shared how during the breaks, they cracked jokes, chatted and laughed with each other.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 23:03
movie_image: 
Raveena

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has opened up on her offscreen bond with her 'Karmma Calling' co-star Varun Sood, and shared how during the breaks, they cracked jokes, chatted and laughed with each other. While the onscreen mother-son duo -- Raveena and Varun have some underlying tension in their relationship, their offscreen bond is completely the opposite.

Also read - Must Read! Raveena Tandon reveals how challenging her role in Karmma Calling was, “It takes a little time to get into the skin of the character”

Calling Varun a really sweet guy, Raveena said, "I met him for the first time when we were doing readings with Ruchi. He was very reserved and quiet. I think he was a little nervous, but eventually he opened up. He is a very dedicated actor and knows his craft well."

"During the breaks, we would all sit together, crack jokes, chat and could not even hold our laughter during shots. We developed a special bond and I wouldn't have anyone else play the role of Ahaan Kothari. He is a very promising actor and I feel he will go a very long way," she added.

Also read - Woah! Karmma calling actress Namrata Sheth is too hot to handle in these clicks

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 


    
 

Raveena Tandon Varun Sood karmma calling Namrata Sheth Bollywood OTT digital Disney Plus Hotstar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 23:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fan Love Drives Teri Meri Doriyaann to Air Two episodes in a day from 22nd January To 26th January at 6pm & 7pm
MUMBAI: Star Plus's show Teri Meri Doriyaann has always kept the audience's excitement soaring by treating them to one...
Did Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Meet Neil Bhatt, aka Virat from The Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and Deepika Singh, aka Sandhya, from The Show Diya Aur Baati Hum To Prep Up For Her Role?
MUMBAI: Star Plus is always known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that comes along with a...
Must read! Karmma Calling director Ruchi Narain reveals about casting of 'Karma Talwar' being very tricky
MUMBAI: The director of 'Karmma Calling' Ruchi Narain has opened up on casting Namrata Sheth for the role of Karma...
Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is among the most celebrated and successful directors of Hindi Cinema, having delivered hits at...
Woah! Rohit Shetty wishes the 3 Khans of the film industry to be a part of his cop universe
MUMBAI: As we are just a couple of days away from the release of Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian police force, fans...
Woah! Internet Buzzes Over Resemblance Between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora and Radhika Apte
MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui delighted his Instagram followers with a throwback video of his daughter, Shora, showcasing...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger
Rohit
Woah! Rohit Shetty wishes the 3 Khans of the film industry to be a part of his cop universe
Shora
Woah! Internet Buzzes Over Resemblance Between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora and Radhika Apte
Aditi
Wow! Aditi Saigal, aka Dot, Emerges as Most-Engaged Gen Z Actor-Artiste on Social Media
Prithviraj
Woah! Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils Intense Poster for 'The Goat Life'
Bhansali
Interesting! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Set to Direct Shah Rukh Khan in Upcoming Project: Rumors