Wow! Raveena Tandon opens up on the bond she shares with Karmma Calling co-star Varun Sood

MUMBAI: Actress Raveena Tandon has opened up on her offscreen bond with her 'Karmma Calling' co-star Varun Sood, and shared how during the breaks, they cracked jokes, chatted and laughed with each other. While the onscreen mother-son duo -- Raveena and Varun have some underlying tension in their relationship, their offscreen bond is completely the opposite.

Calling Varun a really sweet guy, Raveena said, "I met him for the first time when we were doing readings with Ruchi. He was very reserved and quiet. I think he was a little nervous, but eventually he opened up. He is a very dedicated actor and knows his craft well."

"During the breaks, we would all sit together, crack jokes, chat and could not even hold our laughter during shots. We developed a special bond and I wouldn't have anyone else play the role of Ahaan Kothari. He is a very promising actor and I feel he will go a very long way," she added.

Produced by R.A.T Films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is releasing on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Credits - midday





