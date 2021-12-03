WOW! Read to know about Bhagyashree's daughter who is setting the internet on fire with her fashionable looks

MUMBAI: Bhagyashree is a well-known name in the entertainment industry.

Though she took a break from work, her diehard fans always remembered her.

Bhagyashree recently made her comeback in Bollywood after a long gap of 32 years, courtesy of her social media presence, her decision to try her luck in films again and her children Abhimanyu and Avantika Dassani. After her blockbuster hit 1989 debut film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan, Bhagyashree quit Hindi films to concentrate on her family life. However, she recently made her comeback with 2021 film 'Thalaivii'.

Talking about her children, Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut with 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2019. Meanwhile, Avantika has been grabbing all the attention online for her fashionable looks. If one goes through her social media handle, it seems quite evident that Avantika is meant for the cameras. Her modelling photos and the confidence with which she faces the lens is proof that she's totally meant for the industry. It is learnt that since childhood, Avantika has had a deep interest in acting, dancing, and fashion designing.

Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dassani in 1990, and she often shares pictures with her husband, son, and daughter. Avantika is the youngest of the two children in the family. An active social media user, Avantika often shares photos from her professional shoots on Instagram. On her post, she's often been asked by Bhagyashree's fans to make her debut in films as many believe that she could give any B-town diva a run for her money.

Check out some of her pictures right here.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA