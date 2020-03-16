Wow! Read to know about Shabaash Mithu actress Taapsee Pannu’s plush Mumbai apartment, luxury cars, net worth and more

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has been part of several critically acclaimed films and earned praise for her performance. She is currently making headlines for the trailer of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 10:45
movie_image: 
Wow! Read to know about Shabaash Mithu actress Taapsee Pannu’s plush Mumbai apartment, luxury cars, net worth and more

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has been part of several critically acclaimed films and earned praise for her performance. She is currently making headlines for the trailer of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu.

There is no doubt that Taapsee Pannu has established herself as one of the most bankable female stars in the Hindi film industry. The actress’ next sports drama is inspired by the life of the former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team Mithali Raj, with Pannu in the titular role. Taking home a hefty paycheque of Rs 5 crore per film, as per Times Now, Taapsee Pannu has over the years earned herself an opulent lifestyle and enjoys all things luxury. From an expensive Mumbai home to a range of luxury cars along with some lavish vacations - she has it all.

ALSO READ: OMG! Mithali Raj was APPREHENSIVE about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu

The actress resides in a 3-BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb, which has been designed by the actress and her sister Shagun Pannu. Named Pannu Pind, the house, as per DNA, costs a whopping Rs 10 crore.

Taapsee Pannu owns several luxury cars including Mercedes GLE 250D worth Rs 67.15 lakh, Jeep Compass, BMW 3-Series GT, BMW X1 and an Audi A8L worth Rs 1.56 crore, according to Carwale.

Taapsee Pannu loves travelling and has been to various exotic locales such as Cannes, Nice, Moscow, Maldives and many others. Her luxurious lifestyle is afforded to her by an annual income of Rs 4 crore and net worth of $6 million, i.e. Rs 46 crore, per, Times Now.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular character trying to make her place in a male-dominated sport

CREDIT:  GQINDIA

Taapsee Pannu Shabaash Mithu Mithali Raj Shagun Pannu Pannu Pind Bollywood movies Bollywood News social media actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 10:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi debuted in 2004 with a minor role in Run and Omkara and has since worked in more in 60 films...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Vaishali is shocked to see Pakhi so hostile, Pakhi blackmails her own mother to support her evil schemes
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Whenever I’m around a sports star I get star struck, Taapsee Pannu
MUMBAI : Taapsee Pannu's much awaited film Shabaash Mithu's trailer is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from...
EXCLUSIVE! Swati Tarar and Heemakshi Ujjain JOINS the cast of Atul Ketkar's next on Star Bharat
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and...
Fabulous! From the interior of her house to its price, here's everything to know about Shershaah actress Kiara Advani
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is slowly and steadily getting into the limelight with her impressive...
Anupamaa: Whoa! Anupamaa ends the fight between Rakhi and Baa, Baa doesn’t want Kapadias to attend Kinjal’s baby shower
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
Interesting! This is why Pankaj Tripathi won't take up any regional film
Latest Video