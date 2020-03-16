Wow! Read to know about Shabaash Mithu actress Taapsee Pannu’s plush Mumbai apartment, luxury cars, net worth and more

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has been part of several critically acclaimed films and earned praise for her performance. She is currently making headlines for the trailer of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu.

There is no doubt that Taapsee Pannu has established herself as one of the most bankable female stars in the Hindi film industry. The actress’ next sports drama is inspired by the life of the former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team Mithali Raj, with Pannu in the titular role. Taking home a hefty paycheque of Rs 5 crore per film, as per Times Now, Taapsee Pannu has over the years earned herself an opulent lifestyle and enjoys all things luxury. From an expensive Mumbai home to a range of luxury cars along with some lavish vacations - she has it all.

ALSO READ: OMG! Mithali Raj was APPREHENSIVE about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu

The actress resides in a 3-BHK apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb, which has been designed by the actress and her sister Shagun Pannu. Named Pannu Pind, the house, as per DNA, costs a whopping Rs 10 crore.

Taapsee Pannu owns several luxury cars including Mercedes GLE 250D worth Rs 67.15 lakh, Jeep Compass, BMW 3-Series GT, BMW X1 and an Audi A8L worth Rs 1.56 crore, according to Carwale.

Taapsee Pannu loves travelling and has been to various exotic locales such as Cannes, Nice, Moscow, Maldives and many others. Her luxurious lifestyle is afforded to her by an annual income of Rs 4 crore and net worth of $6 million, i.e. Rs 46 crore, per, Times Now.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Shabaash Mithu trailer! Taapsee Pannu shines as the titular character trying to make her place in a male-dominated sport

CREDIT: GQINDIA