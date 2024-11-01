Wow! Real life hero of 12th Fail, Manoj Kumar Sharma and wife Shraddha Joshi pose with real life Anurag Pathak in this viral picture

12th Fail is being hailed as the best Indian movie of 2023 by many. In fact, it has beaten Oppenheimer and Barbie in the list of films loved by desis last year. Vikrant Massey played the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 22:37
movie_image: 
Manoj

MUMBAI: 12th Fail is being hailed as the best Indian movie of 2023 by many. In fact, it has beaten Oppenheimer and Barbie in the list of films loved by desis last year. Vikrant Massey played the role of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the film. 

Also read - Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb

Now, everyone is raving about the movie, and the officer in question. However, it was his friend Anurag Pathak who brought forth his story to the world. Pathak was the friend who helped him overcome the disappointments as he gave his UPSC exams and later told his story through his bestseller book. 

The interest in Manoj Kumar Sharma and his life has grown manifold after the movie, 12th Fail. Now, an old pic of Anurag Pathak, Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi has gone viral again.

12th Fail made by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is one of the surprises of the year. It made Rs 50 crores plus at the box office giving Vikrant Massey his first ever solo hit. Actress Medha Shankar played the role of his wife, Shraddha Joshi, an IRS officer. 

Actor Anant V Joshi played Pritam Pandey, a character inspired by Anurag Pathak. It is he who brings Manoj to the world of UPSC and gives wings to his dreams. He is the pillar of support in the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma. 

Pritam Pandey is the narrator of 12th Fail. The movie has stuck a chord with all civil services aspirants. The bond is the backbone of the story.

Anurag Pathak is known for his works in the field of Hindi literature. He is from Gwalior and now based in Indore. He has an MA and PhD in Hindi language, and is known for his story-telling prowess. 

Also read - Wow! Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s "12th Fail" Achieves Milestone as Highest Rated Indian Film on IMDb

12th Fail is getting immense love from the audience. People are reaching out to Anurag Pathak saying that a friend like him in these times is truly like a gift of God.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

12th Fail Vikrant Massey Medha Shankar Vidhu Vinod Chopra manoj kumar sharma anurag pathak Bollywood TellyChakkar
