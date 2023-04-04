WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Brahmastra was announced as a trilogy. The first instalment of the film which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles took five years in the making and was released in September last year. The film did well at the box office and while a lot of people thought that it was a disaster because the budget was Rs. 500 crore, Ranbir had later clarified that the 500 crore budget is for all three films and not just one.

There have been multiple reports of Brahmastra part 2 and 3, and today, Ayan Mukerji took to social media to reveal the release dates of the film. He revealed that the scripting of both the parts will take some more time and they will be shooting part 2 and 3 together.

The filmmaker has also revealed that Brahmastra Part 2: Dev will release in December 2026 and part 3 will hit the big screens in December 2027. He captioned his post and wrote, “The Next Phase.” Check out the post below...

He has shared a note in which he has also revealed that he will be in between directing another film. However, he hasn’t given details about it yet.

Brahmastra ended on a note that the sequel will concentrate on Dev and Amrita. While the movie gave a hint that Deepika Padukone will be seen as Amrita, it is not yet known which actor will be seen as Dev. However, there have been multiple reports about it, and some reports suggest that Ranveer Singh will be seen as Dev.

Now, as the release date of part 2 is announced, let’s hope soon the cast will also be officially announced.

