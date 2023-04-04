WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside

Everyone has been waiting to know when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra’s sequels, part 2 and part 3 will release. And finally, Ayan Mukerji has announced the release dates of the films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 11:17
movie_image: 
Brahmastra

MUMBAI: Brahmastra was announced as a trilogy. The first instalment of the film which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles took five years in the making and was released in September last year. The film did well at the box office and while a lot of people thought that it was a disaster because the budget was Rs. 500 crore, Ranbir had later clarified that the 500 crore budget is for all three films and not just one.

There have been multiple reports of Brahmastra part 2 and 3, and today, Ayan Mukerji took to social media to reveal the release dates of the film. He revealed that the scripting of both the parts will take some more time and they will be shooting part 2 and 3 together.

Also Read: What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason

The filmmaker has also revealed that Brahmastra Part 2: Dev will release in December 2026 and part 3 will hit the big screens in December 2027. He captioned his post and wrote, “The Next Phase.” Check out the post below...

He has shared a note in which he has also revealed that he will be in between directing another film. However, he hasn’t given details about it yet.

Brahmastra ended on a note that the sequel will concentrate on Dev and Amrita. While the movie gave a hint that Deepika Padukone will be seen as Amrita, it is not yet known which actor will be seen as Dev. However, there have been multiple reports about it, and some reports suggest that Ranveer Singh will be seen as Dev.

Now, as the release date of part 2 is announced, let’s hope soon the cast will also be officially announced.

Also Read: WOW! Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more; here’s how celebs revealed the name of their baby

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Brahmastra Ayan Mukerji Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Karan Johar Amitabh Bachchan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 11:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
'Moana' live-action remake set with Dwayne Johnson returning
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson announced a new live-action remake of 'Moana' during the Disney shareholders...
WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Brahmastra was announced as a trilogy. The first instalment of the film which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dilemma! Virat exhausted by his own thoughts, finally takes a decision
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! From engagement reports to how they met; here’s all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been in the news for the past few weeks. Their relationship rumours...
Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply
MUMBAI :when a celebrity is in the public eye, the netizens find it their business to comment on the lives of said...
Recent Stories
Brahmastra
WOW! Release dates of Brahmastra part 2 and 3 announced - Deets Inside

Latest Video

Related Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
Must Read! From engagement reports to how they met; here’s all you need to know about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story
Janhvi
Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya get clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; check out what the netizens had to say
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
WOW! Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more; here’s how celebs revealed the name of their baby
Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan says, “I definitely don’t think that actresses have a shelf life”
Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan says, “I definitely don’t think that actresses have a shelf life”
Exclusive! "I am much more confident now to speak about it" Priyanka Chopra on groupism in Bollywood and on moving to Hollywood
Exclusive! "I am much more confident now to speak about it" Priyanka Chopra on groupism in Bollywood and on moving to Hollywood
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman
Ishaan Khatter to star alongside Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'