Wow! Remo D’Souza on making Saroj Khan’s biopic, “It is a huge opportunity for me”

While Nora spoke about being interested in doing Helen’s biopic, Remo spoke about his interest in working in late Saroj Khan’s biopic.
MUMBAI :Remo D Souza is one of the most talented choreographers we have in the Bollywood industry. The ABCD director has now opened up about directing late choreographer Saroj Khan’s biopic. D'Souza, who is currently judging the hip hop based reality show Hip-Hop India with Nora Fatehi, has spoken about it.

Also Read- OMG! Saroj Khan once brought Rekha to tears, the choreographer told her, “you are allergic to me’

While Nora spoke about being interested in doing Helen’s biopic, Remo spoke about his interest in working in late Saroj Khan’s biopic. He said, “She once told me that ‘if a biopic is made on me, you will do it’ while we were both working together. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I vividly recall working with her, and it was an opportunity to observe her working style and learn. It is a huge opportunity for me because she mentioned that I would make a biopic about her.”

Speaking about his show Hip Hop India, Remo said, “In other shows, we are interested to know about the background of the contestants but on this, we just focus on their talent and not on any stories. So, in other shows, if we focus on their stories and performance, here we keep aside the all stories and just focus on their talent.”

Also Read :Shocking! Remo D’Souza reveals dealing with continuous flop films, says “my mental health was not good”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-latestly
 

