Wow! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Wedding Card is out, take a look

MUMBAI: Soon-to-be-married Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s unique personalities are also woven into the kind of wedding they wish to have. It’s a known fact the two actors are quirky and have a unique aesthetic sense of their own. Now a look at their wedding invite can only make us imagine how fun this union will be.

Also Read: Revealed! Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to walk the aisle on THIS date, details inside

The duo got a friend to design their wedding invite who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design.

The invite has a retro 90s feel made in the shape of a matchbox that reads - “Couple Matches” with a quirky sketch of Richa and Ali in traditional garbs both riding a bicycle.

Richa and Ali are all set to tie the knot in the first week of October. The couple are expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Also Read: Wonderful! Bride-to-be Richa Chadha to wear Custom Made jewellery by THIS popular jeweller family from Bikaner, details inside

The duo, who have been dating for a really long time, were originally meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions, the wedding was postponed twice.

The two reportedly met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2012 for the first time. The two will soon be seen sharing screen space once again in the third installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

Credit: The Free Press Journal