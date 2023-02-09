Wow! Rishab Shetty to join hands with Ashutosh Gowariker for Pan Indian film, will go on the floor after Kantara 2

MUMBAI: With the cultural drama Kantara, which became a sleeper smash at the box office in 2022, Rishab Shetty gained notoriety in the Hindi market. After the film's incredible success, the actor declared that his upcoming feature film would be a prequel to Kantara, and he has been developing the storyline ever since.

By year's end, production on the movie is anticipated, with a 2024 release date. Ashutosh Gowariker and Rishab Shetty will now work together on a significant Pan India film.

Ashutosh and Rishab have reportedly been in negotiations for some time, and now everything is falling into place, according to a source familiar with the matter.

A close source near to development revealed, “Ashutosh has been working on a subject that warrants a rooted treatment and he felt that Rishab is the best fit for his subject. He met the actor multiple times over the last few months and both jammed very well with regards to their take on cinema. Being a writer himself, Rishab collaborated very well with Ashutosh on the script and the two are now all set to team up for the first time.”

The movie, which has not yet been given a title, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

A source concluded, “The script is locked and Ashutosh will take the film in the pre-production stage in the coming two months. The idea is to take this untitled project on floors by mid-2024, once Rishab finishes his work on the second installment of Kantara. The exact timelines of the shoot will depend on the schedule of Kantara 2 with regards to shooting as also the post-production.”

Over the years, Ashutosh Gowariker has contributed to a number of films, including Lagaan Swades, Jodha Akhbar, and Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se.

With films like Kantara, Ricky, Bell Bottom, and Avane Sriman Narayana under his belt, Rishab is one of the most well-known actors/directors in the Kannada cinema industry. In the second half of 2024, the movie is expected to begin production.

