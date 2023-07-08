WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer enters the 100 crore club

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done fantastic business at the box office during its second weekend. The film has entered the 100 crore club. Read on to know more…
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 14:36
movie_image: 
Rocky Aur Rani

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done very well at the box office. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi has been getting a lot of love from the audiences.

During its second weekend, the film showed fantastic growth at the box office. On its second Saturday, the movie collected Rs. 11.50 crore, and on Sunday, the collection was Rs. 13.50 crore. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani during its second weekend (Fri-Sat-Sun) collected Rs. 31.75 crore, taking the 10-day total to Rs. 105.08 crore.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 8: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer starts week 2 on a very good note

Looking at the weekend collection of RRKPK, we can expect that the movie during week days will also be stable in its second week. For now, it looks like the film might collect around Rs. 120-125 crore by the end of its second week.

Karan Johar’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had collected Rs. 112.48 crore at the box office, and maybe by Tuesday or Wednesday this week, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will surpass the lifetime collection of ADHM.

During its third week, the film will face competition as Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are releasing coming Friday. However, it looks like RRKPK will still attract the audience and it will collect a good amount in week 3 as well.

Moviegoers are enjoying Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as after a very long time a perfect Hindi film has hit the big screens. Also, apart from a great star cast, amazing music, and a visually grand film, Karan Johar has also given some important messages in the movie which have impressed one and all.

Also Read: Exclusive! Kshitee Jog on playing mother to 2 years younger Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, “I didn’t have any qualms about that”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Karan Johar Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 14:36

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Trailer of Sushmita Sen starrer Taali will give you goosebumps
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen ruled the OTT with her performance in Aarya seasons 1 and 2. Now, she is ready for her next OTT...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Manbeer to throw juice at Simran, Inderpal comes to stop her
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Must Read! This doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput brings back nostalgia of the late actor
MUMBAI: Recently a video of Donim Ayaan, namely the doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput has been circulating on the...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Check out the nominated contestants for the last week of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is nearing its finale which is just two weeks away and the season will get the winner....
Exclusive! Sherlyn Chopra roped in for Altt show Crime and Confession season 2
MUMBAI: Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting, she is...
Pandya Store: BIG Revelation! Dhawal now greedy with Suman’s BIG revelation
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
SUSHANT
Must Read! This doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput brings back nostalgia of the late actor
Latest Video
Related Stories
SUSHANT
Must Read! This doppelganger of Sushant Singh Rajput brings back nostalgia of the late actor
Tota Roy
Did you know Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Tota Roy Chowdhury has an Anupamaa connection?
Vatsal Sheth
Wow! Vatsal Sheth completers 19 years in the industry, here is what the actor shared
Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma
RIP! Pyarelal’s brother Mahesh Ramprasad Sharma of ‘Sanam Bewafa’ fame passes away at 71
Sara Ali Khan
Trolled! Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for her outfit, netizens calling her Joker
Nitin Desai
Nitin Desai Suicide: Must Read! Art director’s daughter Mansi breaks silence on father’s debts; “My father had no intention to cheat anyone and he was going to…”