WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 10: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer enters the 100 crore club

MUMBAI: Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done very well at the box office. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi has been getting a lot of love from the audiences.

During its second weekend, the film showed fantastic growth at the box office. On its second Saturday, the movie collected Rs. 11.50 crore, and on Sunday, the collection was Rs. 13.50 crore. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani during its second weekend (Fri-Sat-Sun) collected Rs. 31.75 crore, taking the 10-day total to Rs. 105.08 crore.

Looking at the weekend collection of RRKPK, we can expect that the movie during week days will also be stable in its second week. For now, it looks like the film might collect around Rs. 120-125 crore by the end of its second week.

Karan Johar’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had collected Rs. 112.48 crore at the box office, and maybe by Tuesday or Wednesday this week, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will surpass the lifetime collection of ADHM.

During its third week, the film will face competition as Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are releasing coming Friday. However, it looks like RRKPK will still attract the audience and it will collect a good amount in week 3 as well.

Moviegoers are enjoying Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as after a very long time a perfect Hindi film has hit the big screens. Also, apart from a great star cast, amazing music, and a visually grand film, Karan Johar has also given some important messages in the movie which have impressed one and all.

