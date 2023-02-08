WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a small jump on Tuesday

MUMBAI: We usually see that after the weekend, on Monday, a film shows a drop, and further on Tuesday it either stays steady or shows a drop on its fifth day at the box office. However, with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani something else has happened.

The Karan Johar’s directorial on Monday collected Rs. 7.02 crore and on Tuesday, the collection was Rs. 7.30 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 60.22 crore. Well, for now, it looks like the movie will collect around Rs. 73-75 crore in its week one.

Looking at the collection on weekdays, we can expect the movie to have a good jump at the box office in its second weekend. By the end of the second weekend, we can expect the movie to enter the 100 crore club.

On 11th August, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are slated to release, so after that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani might slow down at the box office. However, if Gadar 2 and OMG 2 don't turn out to be good then there are chances that RRKPK will take over it even in its third weekend. So, let’s wait and watch.

