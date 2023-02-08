WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer shows a small jump on Tuesday

Here’s how much Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has collected at the box office in five days...
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 08/02/2023 - 14:28
movie_image: 
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: We usually see that after the weekend, on Monday, a film shows a drop, and further on Tuesday it either stays steady or shows a drop on its fifth day at the box office. However, with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani something else has happened.  

The Karan Johar’s directorial on Monday collected Rs. 7.02 crore and on Tuesday, the collection was Rs. 7.30 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 60.22 crore.  Well, for now, it looks like the movie will collect around Rs. 73-75 crore in its week one.

Also Read: Splendid! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani proves to be the highest weekend opener for Karan Johar, check out the numbers

Looking at the collection on weekdays, we can expect the movie to have a good jump at the box office in its second weekend. By the end of the second weekend, we can expect the movie to enter the 100 crore club.

On 11th August, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are slated to release, so after that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani might slow down at the box office. However, if Gadar 2 and OMG 2 don't turn out to be good then there are chances that RRKPK will take over it even in its third weekend. So, let’s wait and watch.

If you have watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer passes the Monday test

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Jaya Bachchan Shabana Azmi Karan Johar Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Movie News TellyChakkar
Murtuza Iqbal's picture

About Author

