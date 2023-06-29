WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jawan, Tiger 3 and more; biggies to look forward to in the second half of 2023

MUMBAI:The first half of 2023 is almost over. The last biggie of the first half, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has released today and while we wait to know whether it will end June with a bang or not, let's look at the biggies that are all set to release in the second half of 2023 and which ones audiences are looking forward to...



Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar is all set to be back as a director after a gap of seven years. His film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to release on 28th July, and the teaser and the song Tum Kya Mile have already impressed the audiences. Also, the movie has a stunning cast which includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh.



Gadar 2

Every Indian is eagerly waiting to watch Tara Singh and Sakina on the big screens again. Gadar 2 is all set to release on 11th August, and the teaser of the film has already created a good pre-release buzz. It is expected that the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer will take the box office by storm.



Animal

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar did well at the box office, and now, Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his second release of the year, Animal. The movie will release on 11th August and even the teaser of Animal has made the right noise.



OMG 2

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is also slated to release on 11th August 2023. It’s a three-way clash during the Independence Day weekend. Apart from a poster, nothing of OMG 2 has been released, but still Akkians are eagerly waiting for it.



Jawan

After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is now all set for his next release titled Jawan. The Atlee’s directorial was slated to hit the big screens in June but has been postponed to 7th September 2023. Everyone is waiting for this mass entertainer.



Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be coming together on the big screens once again as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3. It is one of the most awaited films of the year. This Diwali, everyone is expecting a lot of fireworks at the box office.



Emergency

Kangana Ranaut as later Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and a movie based on the backdrop of Emergency; well clearly just this much information is enough to make audiences excited for the film. The movie is also directed by Kangana Ranaut.



Dunki

There have been reports of Dunki getting postponed, but for now, the Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is slated to release on Christmas 2023. It’s a Rajkumar Hirani movie and so, the expectations from it are quite high.



Which movies are you excited about for the second half of 2023? Let us know in the comments below...



