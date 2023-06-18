WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser impresses netizens; they say, “This looks so good”

The much-awaited teaser of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released and here’s what netizens have to say about it…
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI : Karan Johar is all set to make a comeback as a director after seven years with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt.

TellyChakkar watched the teaser yesterday at a preview and even told its viewers what they can expect from it. Now, finally, today the teaser has been released, and it has impressed the audiences. While netizens can’t stop praising how stunning Alia is looking in the teaser, they also can’t wait for the songs of the movie.

Also Read: Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A netizen tweeted, “Looks like Kabhie Khushi Gham. Alia is looking so beautiful. Waiting for the songs! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Quintessential bollywood film from the OG director. This Looks so good.” One more netizen tweeted, “Just wow OG Bollywood is back.” Check out the tweets below…


Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani looks like a proper Karan Johar entertainer. The filmmaker is known for making romantic films that have the perfect touch of family drama in it, and RARKPK looks like that. While the teaser has impressed one and all, now let’s wait for the trailer and the songs of the film.

Have you watched the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Let us know your reviews about the teaser in the comments below.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

Also Read: Interesting! Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted when paparazzi called her Sita

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/20/2023 - 13:13

