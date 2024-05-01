Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays

Director Rohit Shetty unveils the intensive production journey of Singham, featuring Ajay Devgn, highlighting the film's completion in just four and a half months. Shetty credits his dedicated team, working tirelessly for 20 hours a day, as the driving force behind this accomplishment.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 21:23
movie_image: 
Rohit

MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty opens up about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the blockbuster film Singham, starring Ajay Devgn, shedding light on the exceptional pace at which the project was executed. In a recent interaction with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shetty revealed that Singham, released in 2011, was completed in a remarkably short duration of four and a half months. The director attributed this swift accomplishment to the unwavering dedication of his hardworking team, who put in grueling 20-hour workdays.

Also Read:Wow! Bajirao Singham is back, here is the first look of Ajay Devgn from Singham Again

During the conversation, Rohit Shetty explained the significance of giving credit to his team alongside his name in the film's credits. He emphasized the collaborative spirit that defined the making of Singham, stating, "We all worked together. Singham was completed in 4.5 months, and we used to work for 20 hours in a day. That will not happen alone with my work and dedication; we need a team like that. The same team is with me till today, and they never complained when they had to work for more than 20 hours. So that’s why I felt it is important to give them the credit."

Recalling the origins of Singham, Shetty shared that after Golmaal 3, the team was gearing up for Bol Bachchan and Chennai Express. However, he felt the need to diversify and move away from consecutive comedy films. This led to the idea of creating Singham, and after a conversation with Ajay Devgn, they agreed to embark on the project together.

"We started shooting for the film on 4th March and we released it on 22nd July. We shot this film in Goa and Mumbai," Rohit Shetty recounted. The director also hinted at Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in the upcoming film Singham Again, featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

Also Read:Oh No! Ajay Devgn injures his eye while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: The Indian Express 

    
 

Rohit Shetty Singham Ajay Devgn filmmaking Teamwork production 20-Hour Workdays credits Collaborative Effort Behind-The-Scenes Bollywood Singham Again TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 21:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Jay's mother and Reyansh join hands to separate Jay and Aaradhna
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty opens up about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the blockbuster film Singham,...
Must Read! Deepika Padukone's Parents' Condition Before Modelling: Finish Graduation; Here's Why It Couldn't Happen
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, the accomplished actor and daughter of badminton icon Prakash Padukone, once shared an...
Interesting! Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya Visit Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 'Favorite Place' on Birth Anniversary
MUMBAI: Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi, was a cricketing icon and a beloved figure in the...
Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Carries Daughter Raha in His Arms as Alia Bhatt and Family Return from New Year Vacation
MUMBAI: The endearing couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, made a stylish return to Mumbai after enjoying a blissful...
Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Ankita Lokhande evicted Abhishek Kumar but here’s an interesting video that has surfaced against the actress, deets inside
MUMBAI: There is always something happening in the Bigg Boss house, be it a conflict, a fight or drama while the show...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika
Must Read! Deepika Padukone's Parents' Condition Before Modelling: Finish Graduation; Here's Why It Couldn't Happen
Soha
Interesting! Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Inaaya Visit Melbourne Cricket Ground, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 'Favorite Place' on Birth Anniversary
Ranbir
Adorable! Ranbir Kapoor Carries Daughter Raha in His Arms as Alia Bhatt and Family Return from New Year Vacation
Malaika
OMG! Malaika Arora gives befitting reply to people shaming her for her alleged break-up with Arjun Kapoor
Gauri
What! When Gauri Khan broke up with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason; here is how they patched up
Ananya
Kya Baat Hai!Ananya Panday shares some stunning pictures of her London Vacay in her late ‘New Year’ post