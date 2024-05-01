Wow! Rohit Shetty Discloses Singham's Fast-Paced Shoot: Completed in Less Than Five Months with 20-Hour Workdays

MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty opens up about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the blockbuster film Singham, starring Ajay Devgn, shedding light on the exceptional pace at which the project was executed. In a recent interaction with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shetty revealed that Singham, released in 2011, was completed in a remarkably short duration of four and a half months. The director attributed this swift accomplishment to the unwavering dedication of his hardworking team, who put in grueling 20-hour workdays.

During the conversation, Rohit Shetty explained the significance of giving credit to his team alongside his name in the film's credits. He emphasized the collaborative spirit that defined the making of Singham, stating, "We all worked together. Singham was completed in 4.5 months, and we used to work for 20 hours in a day. That will not happen alone with my work and dedication; we need a team like that. The same team is with me till today, and they never complained when they had to work for more than 20 hours. So that’s why I felt it is important to give them the credit."

Recalling the origins of Singham, Shetty shared that after Golmaal 3, the team was gearing up for Bol Bachchan and Chennai Express. However, he felt the need to diversify and move away from consecutive comedy films. This led to the idea of creating Singham, and after a conversation with Ajay Devgn, they agreed to embark on the project together.

"We started shooting for the film on 4th March and we released it on 22nd July. We shot this film in Goa and Mumbai," Rohit Shetty recounted. The director also hinted at Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in the upcoming film Singham Again, featuring a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.

