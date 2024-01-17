Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is among the most celebrated and successful directors of Hindi Cinema, having delivered hits at regular intervals. The filmmaker is presently gearing up for his OTT debut with Indian Police Force led by Sidharth Malhotra with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

When asked for an update on Golmaal 5 with Ajay Devgn and gang, Rohit confirmed that the comic caper could be his next after Singham Again. “Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years,” says Rohit Shetty. The director promised that the new Golmaal Film will be grander than the earlier parts of the franchise, as the palette of cinema has changed.

“I think, cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise,” Rohit explains.

The Simmba maker confessed that he is looking to make a film outside the Cop and Golmaal verse, and is on the lookout for the script. “Even I feel the need to make a film like Chennai Express. If I crack a story which is good and grand, I will make a fresh film,” he adds. Rohit is presently shooting for the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again, also featuring Ranveer Singham, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in key roles. The director promises a big cinematic experience with this cop universe film. “I keep making bigger films. Singham Again is 10 times bigger than the first Singham. IPF is almost as big as Sooryavanshi,” he concludes.

IPF (Indian Police Force) premieres on Amazon Prime on January 19. Watch the full video interview with Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi here, where they open up about the cop series and a lot more.

