Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger

Rohit Shetty is among the most celebrated and successful directors of Hindi Cinema, having delivered hits at regular intervals. The filmmaker is presently gearing up for his OTT debut with Indian Police Force led by Sidharth Malhotra with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 23:55
movie_image: 
Rohit

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is among the most celebrated and successful directors of Hindi Cinema, having delivered hits at regular intervals. The filmmaker is presently gearing up for his OTT debut with Indian Police Force led by Sidharth Malhotra with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. 

Also read -Must Read! With hype for Indian Police Force getting really high, here’s what we can expect from the series

When asked for an update on Golmaal 5 with Ajay Devgn and gang, Rohit confirmed that the comic caper could be his next after Singham Again. “Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years,” says Rohit Shetty. The director promised that the new Golmaal Film will be grander than the earlier parts of the franchise, as the palette of cinema has changed.

“I think, cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day. By big, I don’t mean action. I can’t add action in Golmaal, but I can amp up the scale in the genre. There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise,” Rohit explains.

The Simmba maker confessed that he is looking to make a film outside the Cop and Golmaal verse, and is on the lookout for the script. “Even I feel the need to make a film like Chennai Express. If I crack a story which is good and grand, I will make a fresh film,” he adds. Rohit is presently shooting for the Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again, also featuring Ranveer Singham, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in key roles. The director promises a big cinematic experience with this cop universe film. “I keep making bigger films. Singham Again is 10 times bigger than the first Singham. IPF is almost as big as Sooryavanshi,” he concludes.

Also read - Did You Know! Vivek Oberoi's Bollywood Bond: Ajay Devgn's Role in Introducing Him to Rohit Shetty Unveiled

IPF (Indian Police Force) premieres on Amazon Prime on January 19. Watch the full video interview with Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi here, where they open up about the cop series and a lot more.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

 

Rohit Shetty Singham Golmaal Bollywood Indian Police Force Amazon Prime Video TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 23:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Fan Love Drives Teri Meri Doriyaann to Air Two episodes in a day from 22nd January To 26th January at 6pm & 7pm
MUMBAI: Star Plus's show Teri Meri Doriyaann has always kept the audience's excitement soaring by treating them to one...
Did Khushi Dubey, aka Rukmini, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Meet Neil Bhatt, aka Virat from The Show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, and Deepika Singh, aka Sandhya, from The Show Diya Aur Baati Hum To Prep Up For Her Role?
MUMBAI: Star Plus is always known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that comes along with a...
Must read! Karmma Calling director Ruchi Narain reveals about casting of 'Karma Talwar' being very tricky
MUMBAI: The director of 'Karmma Calling' Ruchi Narain has opened up on casting Namrata Sheth for the role of Karma...
Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger
MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty is among the most celebrated and successful directors of Hindi Cinema, having delivered hits at...
Woah! Rohit Shetty wishes the 3 Khans of the film industry to be a part of his cop universe
MUMBAI: As we are just a couple of days away from the release of Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian police force, fans...
Woah! Internet Buzzes Over Resemblance Between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora and Radhika Apte
MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui delighted his Instagram followers with a throwback video of his daughter, Shora, showcasing...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Wow! Rohit Shetty promises Golmaal 5 in next 2 years, Singham Again to be 10 times bigger
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Woah! Rohit Shetty wishes the 3 Khans of the film industry to be a part of his cop universe
Shora
Woah! Internet Buzzes Over Resemblance Between Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Daughter Shora and Radhika Apte
Aditi
Wow! Aditi Saigal, aka Dot, Emerges as Most-Engaged Gen Z Actor-Artiste on Social Media
Prithviraj
Woah! Prithviraj Sukumaran Unveils Intense Poster for 'The Goat Life'
Raveena
Wow! Raveena Tandon opens up on the bond she shares with Karmma Calling co-star Varun Sood
Bhansali
Interesting! Sanjay Leela Bhansali Set to Direct Shah Rukh Khan in Upcoming Project: Rumors