Wow! Rohit Shetty Unveils Plans for Spectacular Golmaal 5 – Promises Grandeur

MUMBAI: Renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his prowess in both action and comedy genres, has thrilled fans with exciting revelations about the upcoming Golmaal 5. As audiences eagerly await the release of his latest venture, Indian Police Force, Shetty took a moment to share insights into the future of the beloved Golmaal series.

In an exclusive conversation, Rohit Shetty affirmed, "Golmaal 5 will happen for sure. Looking at the response, I will have to make it a little soon. I think you will get Golmaal 5 in the next 2 years." This announcement sparks joy among fans, hinting at a delightful cinematic experience on the horizon.

Shetty, recognized for his knack for blending humour with cinematic spectacle, emphasized the need for grandeur in contemporary cinema. He remarked, "I think, cinema in today’s time has to be grand and bigger than the likes of All The Best and Golmaal, which I made back in the day." While ruling out the addition of action in the comedy franchise, Shetty expressed his intent to elevate the scale, promising a larger-than-life experience for Golmaal enthusiasts.

Reflecting on the loyal fan base of Golmaal, Shetty stated, "There are so many fans of Golmaal, and I am making this brand for the fans. The next Golmaal film has to be bigger, and better though it’s a comedy franchise."

Intriguingly, amidst discussions about Golmaal 5, Rohit Shetty also shared his aspirations to venture into new territories. Expressing a desire to create a film outside his copverse, he revealed, "Even I feel the need to make a film like Chennai Express. If I crack a story which is good and grand, I will make a fresh film."

