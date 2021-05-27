WOW! Rohman Shawl reveals when he will get married Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI: One of the most loved couples in Bollywood Model Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen, and now Rohman Shawl reacted to their wedding rumours while having an interactive session on Instagram with his fans. According to reports, when Rohman held a Q&A session with his followers on Instagram, the handsome hunk was asked to react to his wedding rumours. To this, he said that he is already a part of Sushmita's family and like a father to her daughters- Renee and Alisah.

At the time of the session when a user asked Rohman the best quality of Sushmita, he replied saying, "Her awareness." When asked if he enjoys being a celebrity, he said, "To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet! It's a privilege that I got because of someone who worked so hard for it! But the day I earn it on my own, I will definitely answer this question."

Rohman also revealed that he received a couple of film offers, but acting was never on his mind. However, he's considering the offers and might change his mind. Praising Sushmita, Rohman also told one of her followers that she is the best!

It's indeed sweet to see that both Sushmita and Rohman leave no stone unturned to boast about each other in public. Recently, rumours were flying around B-town that the duo has parted ways, but Sushmita was quick to squash all the rumours and she came live on Instagram along with her daughters and Rohman.

Well no doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for the marriage of this couple, what are your views, do let us know in the comment section below.

SOURCE – FILMI BEAT

