WOW! RRR, Pathaan and more Indian movies that got the biggest release worldwide

From Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan; here’s the list of Indian movies that got the biggest release worldwide. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 11:55
movie_image: 
Pathaan

MUMBAI: After filmmaking, a movie’s release is a very important factor. Makers plan a release according to the budget of the film. If it’s a small budget movie, then it requires a small number of screens, but if the movie is big budget, then the screens count has to be big in numbers.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Indian movies that got the biggest release worldwide.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the biggest films ever made in India. Not just in India, the film received a fantastic response overseas as well, and also won an Oscar. Well, it was release over 10,000 screens worldwide and the movie’s lifetime collection is Rs. 1,200 crore plus gross worldwide.

Also Read: Interesting! After RRR, moviegoers want to see Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR together in War 2

KGF: Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 took the box office by storm. When it comes to screens, some reports stated that the film was released in 8000+ screens worldwide, and some reports stated that the film was released over 10,000 screens worldwide. Well, the movie was a blockbuster with the collection of Rs. 1200 crore plus gross worldwide.

Baahubali 2

When Baahubali 2 was released in 2017, it was one of the most awaited films of the year as everyone wanted to know ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’. The movie opened to thunderous response at the box office and it was released in 9000 screens worldwide.

Brahmastra

Ranbri Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra’s worldwide gross collection was Rs. 431 crore. The movie was released in 8913 screens worldwide.  If we look at the size of the release, then the collection is a bit less.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has minted Rs. 1,050 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie was released in 8000 screens worldwide.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! Tiger vs Pathaan without Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; is that a good decision?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

RRR SS Rajamouli Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan KGF Chapter 2 Yash Baahubali 2 Prabhas Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 11:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here is when the trailer of the movie Animal will be released
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced...
Shocking! Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh claims that the Balika Vadhu actress’s death wasn’t suicide
MUMBAI: Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed away...
WOW! RRR, Pathaan and more Indian movies that got the biggest release worldwide
MUMBAI: After filmmaking, a movie’s release is a very important factor. Makers plan a release according to the budget...
Sexy! Rocket Boys actress Saba Azad is too hot handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Saba Azad has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful looks , she is no doubt one of...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh No! Pushpa faces another challenge, reaches late for exam
MUMBAI:Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Vinayak sad with Sai's decision, Bhavani calls Virat
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Animal will be released
Wow! Here is when the trailer of the movie Animal will be released
Latest Video
Related Stories
Animal will be released
Wow! Here is when the trailer of the movie Animal will be released
Suhana Khan
Woah! Suhana Khan's first media interaction gets mixed response; while some netizens praise her for 'confidence', some say 'nepo power'
WOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who surely has an exquisite lifestyleWOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who s
WOW! Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood actress who surely has an exquisite lifestyle
Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!
Kya Baat Hai! Suhana Khan achieves her first big milestone and makes her public debut!
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actor Prit Kamani says, “We are in a time where content is the real star”
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actor Prit Kamani says, “We are in a time where content is the real star”
Woah! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which the original actors were replaced
Woah! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jolly LLB 2 and more Bollywood sequels in which the original actors were replaced