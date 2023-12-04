WOW! RRR, Pathaan and more Indian movies that got the biggest releases worldwide

MUMBAI: After filmmaking, a movie’s release is a very important event. Makers plan a release according to the budget of the film. If it’s a small budget movie, then it requires a small number of screens, but if the movie is big budget, then the screen count has to be big in numbers.

So, today, let’s look at the list of Indian movies that got the biggest release worldwide.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the biggest films ever made in India. Not just in India, the film received a fantastic response overseas as well, and also won an Oscar. Well, it was released over 10,000 screens worldwide and the movie’s lifetime collection is Rs. 1,200 crore plus gross worldwide.

KGF: Chapter 2

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 took the box office by storm. When it comes to screens, some reports stated that the film was released in 8000+ screens worldwide, and some reports stated that the film was released over 10,000 screens worldwide. Well, the movie was a blockbuster with the collection of Rs. 1200 crore plus gross worldwide.

Baahubali 2

When Baahubali 2 was released in 2017, it was one of the most awaited films of the year as everyone wanted to know ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?’. The movie opened to thunderous response at the box office and it was released in 9000 screens worldwide.

Brahmastra

Ranbri Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra’s worldwide gross collection was Rs. 431 crore. The movie was released in 8913 screens worldwide. If we look at the size of the release, then the collection is a bit less.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan has minted Rs. 1,050 crore at the box office worldwide. The movie was released in 8000 screens worldwide.

