Wow! Rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad confirms her relationship with Hrithik Roshan? Scroll down to know more

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 11:10
movie_image: 
Wow! Rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad confirms her relationship with Hrithik Roshan? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: After weeks of speculation, Saba Azad has officially declared that she is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. On Thursday, Saba, who has featured in several films and is a famous singer, took to Instagram to announce her upcoming project, Minimum, and Hrithik Roshan was among the first celebs to react to Saba's announcement on Insta.

Showing his excitement and support, the War actor commented, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Qui? Qui!" Reacting to his comment, Saba called him 'my love' and wrote, "@hrithikroshan hehe fingers crossed mon amour (my love)."


Also Read:Wonderful! Hrithik Roshan is quite impressed by rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s performance in ‘Rocket Boys’, waits for the second season

Several photos of the duo going on dates and spending time with each other at various events have often caught the eye of the public. They never fail to grab eyeballs as they often shower sweet and playful messages on each other's Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Saba's upcoming film will revolve around the life of a newlywed immigrant Fauzia, whose mother-in-law Ruxana keeps her captive and that everything she was told about her husband Ali was a lie. Her world goes upside down when a French tutor Lauri is hired to teach Fauzia the basics. They forge a friendship and slowly, Fauzia learns to demand more than the bare minimum.

Also Read:Aww! Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad pours in love for Sussanne Khan in the latest post

On the other hand, Hrithik is prepping for his highly-awaited film, Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Credit: Times Now
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan war Fighter Vikram Vedha Mission Kashmir Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 11:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Aamir Khan for not supporting her movie, Here is what the actress said
MUMBAI: Actress Kangna Ranaut is one such actress who is not only known for her brilliant acting contribution but also...
EXCLUSIVE! Nimmo and Kiran to exposed and beaten on the streets in Colors' Swaran Ghar
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of...
OMG! Is this why Amitabh Bachchan deleted the Dhaakad post from his social media account?
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan created a stir after sharing an unusual post featuring a teaser for a song from Kangana Ranaut...
INTERESTING! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's spouses share a SPECIAL connection and it is simply amazing
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The duo is...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Rakesh tries to put the blame on Nalini and fails!
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Oops! This is how netizens REACT to Shilpa Shetty’s decision of taking a break from social media
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who enjoys a massive following of 25.4 million followers on Instagram has now...
Recent Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Aamir Khan for not supporting her movie, Here is what the actress said
OMG! Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Aamir Khan for not supporting her movie, Here is what the actress said
Latest Video