Wow! Rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad confirms her relationship with Hrithik Roshan? Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: After weeks of speculation, Saba Azad has officially declared that she is in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan. On Thursday, Saba, who has featured in several films and is a famous singer, took to Instagram to announce her upcoming project, Minimum, and Hrithik Roshan was among the first celebs to react to Saba's announcement on Insta.

Showing his excitement and support, the War actor commented, "Hehe. You gonna kill this! Qui? Qui!" Reacting to his comment, Saba called him 'my love' and wrote, "@hrithikroshan hehe fingers crossed mon amour (my love)."



Several photos of the duo going on dates and spending time with each other at various events have often caught the eye of the public. They never fail to grab eyeballs as they often shower sweet and playful messages on each other's Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Saba's upcoming film will revolve around the life of a newlywed immigrant Fauzia, whose mother-in-law Ruxana keeps her captive and that everything she was told about her husband Ali was a lie. Her world goes upside down when a French tutor Lauri is hired to teach Fauzia the basics. They forge a friendship and slowly, Fauzia learns to demand more than the bare minimum.

On the other hand, Hrithik is prepping for his highly-awaited film, Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan. It is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

