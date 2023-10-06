WOW! Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4, Dil Bole Haddippa in Ms Marvel and more Indian songs that were used in international movies and series
MUMBAI: Indian cinema is known for its songs and dance numbers. RRR has been ruling all the international award functions and one award that the film has received at every award is the Best Song award for Naatu Naatu. There’s a craze for Indian songs internationally, and that we have seen on screens as well.
Today, let’s look at the list of movies and series in which Indian songs were used...
Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4
I am not kidding but i was actually surprised during this scene when the song started playing Allu Arjun mass I was so much overjoyed #NeverHaveIEverS4 #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/A9YEDvY4Zm— ʀᴀʜᴜʟ (@HeyyRahuul) June 8, 2023
Never Have I Ever season 4 was released recently and the show has been grabbing everyone’s attention because the lead actress of the show Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has danced on the Tamil version of the song Saami Saami on it. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.
Also Read: Interesting! Upcoming Hindi movies and OTT series this week: Bloody Daddy, Sarvam Shakthi Mayam and more
Dil Bole Hadippa in Ms Marvel
Ms Marvel was released last year, and the show received a very good response. In one of the scenes, the lead actress of the show Iman Vellani is seen dancing to Rani Mukerji’s song Dil Bole Hadippa.
Urvashi in Lion
In 2016, Dev Patel starred in a movie titled Lion. In one of the scenes, in the background AR Rahman’s famous song Urvashi starts playing. It was a pleasant surprise for audiences.
Mujhe Rang De in The Accidental Husband
Uma Thurman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan starrer The Accidental Husband had a scene in which we could hear the song Mujhe Rang De. The original song featured Tabu.
Mera Joota Hai Japani in Deadpool
In a scene, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool is travelling in a cab, and the cab driver is playing the song Mera Joota Hai Japani. It was quite interesting to hear the song in the film.
Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Animal; which movie are audience excited for? Take a look at the poll results
For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
Comments
Add new comment