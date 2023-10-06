WOW! Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4, Dil Bole Haddippa in Ms Marvel and more Indian songs that were used in international movies and series

MUMBAI: Indian cinema is known for its songs and dance numbers. RRR has been ruling all the international award functions and one award that the film has received at every award is the Best Song award for Naatu Naatu. There’s a craze for Indian songs internationally, and that we have seen on screens as well.

Today, let’s look at the list of movies and series in which Indian songs were used...

Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4

I am not kidding but i was actually surprised during this scene when the song started playing Allu Arjun mass I was so much overjoyed #NeverHaveIEverS4 #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/A9YEDvY4Zm — ʀᴀʜᴜʟ (@HeyyRahuul) June 8, 2023

Never Have I Ever season 4 was released recently and the show has been grabbing everyone’s attention because the lead actress of the show Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has danced on the Tamil version of the song Saami Saami on it. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Dil Bole Hadippa in Ms Marvel