WOW! Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4, Dil Bole Haddippa in Ms Marvel and more Indian songs that were used in international movies and series

There’s a craze for Indian songs internationally, and that we have seen on screens as well. Today, let’s look at the list of movies and series in which Indian songs were used...
MUMBAI:  Indian cinema is known for its songs and dance numbers. RRR has been ruling all the international award functions and one award that the film has received at every award is the Best Song award for Naatu Naatu. There’s a craze for Indian songs internationally, and that we have seen on screens as well.

Today, let’s look at the list of movies and series in which Indian songs were used...

Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4

Never Have I Ever season 4 was released recently and the show has been grabbing everyone’s attention because the lead actress of the show Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has danced on the Tamil version of the song Saami Saami on it. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Dil Bole Hadippa in Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel was released last year, and the show received a very good response. In one of the scenes, the lead actress of the show Iman Vellani is seen dancing to Rani Mukerji’s song Dil Bole Hadippa.

Urvashi in Lion

In 2016, Dev Patel starred in a movie titled Lion. In one of the scenes, in the background AR Rahman’s famous song Urvashi starts playing. It was a pleasant surprise for audiences.

Mujhe Rang De in The Accidental Husband

Uma Thurman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan starrer The Accidental Husband had a scene in which we could hear the song Mujhe Rang De. The original song featured Tabu.

Mera Joota Hai Japani in Deadpool

In a scene, Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool is travelling in a cab, and the cab driver is playing the song Mera Joota Hai Japani. It was quite interesting to hear the song in the film.

About Author

