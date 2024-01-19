Wow! Sachin-Jigar's Musical Celebration of Love: 'Tu Meri Hai' Echoes Joy and Romance

MUMBAI: As the world eagerly anticipates the season of love leading up to Valentine's Day, Sachin-Jigar, the dynamic musical duo, presents their romantic single 'Tu Meri Hai'. Sung by the soulful Shreya Ghoshal, the three-minute, 57-second video celebrates the theme of love with heartfelt melodies.

The monochrome video, featuring Jigar Saraiya and Sanjana Vij, beautifully portrays candid romantic moments between the couple. The visuals effortlessly transport the audience into a world of love, conveying the sweet message, 'You're mine. Tu Meri Hai'.

The video showcases the couple running through meadows hand in hand, dancing joyfully to the soulful tunes of the track. Sanjana, adorned in a saree, radiates happiness with her beautiful smile.

Penned by Priya Saraiya, the lyrics of the song add a poetic touch to the celebration of love. The visuals capture stunning locales, from timeless architecture to charming fields with an old-worldly charm.

Sachin-Jigar shared their thoughts on the song, expressing, "With 'Tu Meri Hai', we have tried to bring out the very essence of love, right from lyrics to music composition, visuals, choreography, and of course having the very brilliant Shreya Ghoshal crooning along."

The music video perfectly encapsulates the chemistry between Jigar and Sanjana, portraying romance through simple joys like playing a guitar, holding hands, running in fields, and sharing smiles.

Available on Sony Music's YouTube channel, 'Tu Meri Hai' is not just a musical composition but a heartfelt celebration of love and romance. Sachin-Jigar express their hope that the song brings smiles to everyone who listens and watches, and they commend their experience working with Sanjana Vij on the video.

