Wow! Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan arrive solo, Zaheer Khan graces Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception along with wife Sagarika Ghatke, take a look

After hosting a big fat Indian wedding for his daughter Ira Khan and new son-in-law Nupur Shikare, actor Aamir Khan is back in Mumbai to host a wedding reception for his Bollywood colleagues and other guests from the city. He also posed for a full family portrait at the reception.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 01:40
MUMBAI: After hosting a big fat Indian wedding for his daughter Ira Khan and new son-in-law Nupur Shikare, actor Aamir Khan is back in Mumbai to host a wedding reception for his Bollywood colleagues and other guests from the city. He also posed for a full family portrait at the reception.

In a rare instance, Aamir Khan posed with his full family at the reception held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The portrait included the newlyweds, Aamir's son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

Now, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and Zaheer Khan along with wife Sagarika Ghatke graced Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception in Mumbai. Take a look -

Among other celebs who graced the reception included Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar), his Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, his Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Juhi Chawla, his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary, his 3 Idiots co-star Sharman Joshi, actors Rekha, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Dilip Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Gajraj Rao, Vipin Sharma, Gauhar Khan, Jaaved Jaffrey Kiku Sharda, and Manoj Joshi, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, music composer AR Rahman, politician Raj Thackeray, and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan (with wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge).

