Wow! Saif Ali Khan’s first look as Bhaira from Devara is here

MUMBAI: Devara marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan, and on the occasion of his 53rd birthday the makers have revealed his look from the film as Bhaira, Saif Ali Khan will be starring opposite Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Saif will be playing the role of antagonist and his first looks sets his image well.

In the poster Saif Ali Khan, can be seen on the one side with long, curly and unkempt hair, the face looks rough to establish a terrifying character. And the picture is themed with black and dark colours, maybe to hint at his dark and intense character.The poster all in all sets the right tone of the antagonist and Saif is hands down looking terrifying and intense.

Devara is a much awaited film among fans, as fans are eagerly waiting to see Jr.NTR and Saif Ali Khan going head to head against each other. It will also mark Telugu debut for Janhavi Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan. According to rumours, the film might feature NTR in dual roles of father and son. Previously the first look of Jr. NTR was also out, in which he can be seen holding a blood-soaked spear and standing with a fierce look.

Saif Ali Khan’s last release was Adipurush, the film was surrounded with many controversies especially over its dialogues and poor VFX. Devara will be released next year on April 5 and fans are hoping for an entertainment extravaganza from the film.

