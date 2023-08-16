Wow! Saif Ali Khan’s first look as Bhaira from Devara is here, take a look

Saif Ali Khan’s first look as Bhaira from Devara is out. The makers decided to reveal Saif’s look on his 53rd birthday. The look is deep and intense.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 19:49
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Devara marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan, and on the occasion of his 53rd birthday, the makers have revealed his look from the film as Bhairav. Saif Ali Khan will be starring opposite Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Saif will be playing the role of an antagonist and his first looks sets his image well.

In the poster, Saif Ali Khan can be seen having long, curly and unkempt hair on one side. The face looks rough to establish a terrifying character. The picture is themed with black and dark colours, maybe to hint at his dark and intense character. The poster all in all sets the right tone of the antagonist and Saif is hands down looking terrifying and intense.

Also read - The idea is to do something new and not safe: Saif Ali Khan

Devara is a much awaited film among fans, as fans are eagerly waiting to see Jr.NTR and Saif Ali Khan going head to head against each other. It will also mark Telugu debut for Janhavi Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan. According to rumours, the film might feature NTR in dual roles of father and son. Previously the first look of Jr. NTR was also out, in which he can be seen holding a blood-soaked spear and standing with a fierce look.

Saif Ali Khan’s last release was Adipurush, the film was surrounded with many controversies especially over its dialogues and poor VFX. Devara will be released next year on April 5 and fans are hoping for an entertainment extravaganza from the film.

Comment below what do you think about Saif Ali Khan’s new look and role as Bhaira and what you think about Devara.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - What! When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his ex wife Amrita Singh not letting him meet his children Sara and Ibrahim; “Each time I look at their pictures, I feel like crying”

Tellychakkar Team

